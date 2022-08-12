Welp, the Wall Street Journal was able to get a gander at the FBI inventory of the items taken from Trump’s home during their raid earlier this week.

The way they’ve been talking about THE NUCLEAR PAPERS we expected something a little more damning than this, we guess. Hey, maybe those 11 sets of classified docs include plans on how to put freakin’ laser beams on the heads of sharks or something.

Breaking: FBI agents searching Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home removed 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked as top secret and meant to be only kept in special government facilities, according to a copy of the inventory reviewed by WSJ https://t.co/n6veD2OVSt — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 12, 2022

They were marked TOP SECRET! And can only be in super special government facilities … these papers were so important they waited nearly 20 months to get them.

BREAKING NEWS.🚨🚨 The FBI's manifest of items it seized from its Trump raid is revealed.https://t.co/cwhbAfqltQ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 12, 2022

From Kyle Becker:

“FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday removed 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked as top secret and meant to be only available in special government facilities,” according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. “The Federal Bureau of Investigation agents took around 20 boxes of items, binders of photos, a handwritten note and the executive grant of clemency for Mr. Trump’s ally Roger Stone, a list of items removed from the property shows,” WSJ reported. “Also included in the list was information about the ‘President of France,’ according to the three-page list. The list is contained in a seven-page document that also includes the warrant to search the premises which was granted by a federal magistrate judge in Florida.” “The list includes references to one set of documents marked as “Various classified/TS/SCI documents,” an abbreviation that refers to top-secret/sensitive compartmented information,” the report added. “It also says agents collected four sets of top secret documents, three sets of secret documents, and three sets of confidential documents. The list didn’t provide any more details about the substance of the documents.”

Trump’s response …

“Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a Hoax, two Impeachments were a Hoax, the Mueller investigation was a Hoax, and much more,” Trump said on his social media post. “Same sleazy people involved. Why wouldn’t the FBI allow the inspection of areas at Mar-a-Lago with our lawyers, or others, present? Made them wait outside in the heat, wouldn’t let them get even close – said: “ABSOLUTELY NOT.” Planting information anyone? Reminds me of a Christopher Steele Dossier!”

