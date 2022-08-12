As even the CDC loosens restrictions (all but admitting everyone who was locked, suspended, or entirely deplatformed for COVID pushback was right), Alex Berenson is seriously done playing, especially when it comes to former Obama bro and also former Biden lackey, Andy Slavitt. Seems Slavitt worked to use the power of the federal government to shut Alex up.

Hey @ASlavitt, remember how you tried to use the power of the federal government to deplatform me? Time to lawyer up pic.twitter.com/lAex3UvxzP — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) August 12, 2022

Slavitt was wrong about COVID from the get-go and was released from Biden’s COVID team pretty early on, but that didn’t stop him from using the virus and the government to further his own importance, relevance, and social media footprint.

Jennifer Sey wrote a pretty powerful and damning thread about him:

. @ASlavitt has always ranked as one of my most disliked personalities in this whole affair.

He takes over the #1 spot. A typical consultant/McKinsey/MBA type who thinks he knows everything about everything & is drunk on power because he's in the room advising powerful people. https://t.co/bYOU2u0A9s — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) August 12, 2022

The exact kind of person Obama liked to surround himself with.

Yay us.

Remember when he compared kids to mosquitos? https://t.co/m1RV2mXr9J — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) August 12, 2022

We do we do!

And when he said make your college kids sleep in the garage? pic.twitter.com/4L8e55ohIZ — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) August 12, 2022

He’s one of the reasons so many people were broken by a virus that nearly 99% of all people survived. He’s why you see crazy people still driving alone masked in their cars with the windows rolled up. Scared people are easier to control.

Yeah, Andy is a boil on the butt of humanity.

He's a real gem. Laws and common decency do not apply to him because he's got power and influence, and is trying to do "the right thing" in his mind I guess. By any means necessary, or so he must believe. In the end it's all about proximity to power.

Go get him @AlexBerenson — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) August 12, 2022

*popcorn*

***

