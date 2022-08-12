The timing of the Whitmer kidnapping trial couldn’t be WORSE for the FBI.

Just sayin’.

Oh, and big thanks and props to Julie Kelly for being tireless in her coverage of January 6 and the bizarre Whitmer Kidnapping trial. She provided a play-by-play this morning so those of us who can’t stand to sit through it still have an idea of what’s going on.

Take a gander:

Holy Moly–tuning in to Whitmer trial. FBI agent handling one of the informants admitted a female FBI informant slept in the same hotel room and same bed as Barry Croft, the informant's target. This was related to a training exercise in Wisconsin hosted by another FBI informant. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 12, 2022

A female FBI informant slept in the same hotel and the same bed as Barry Croft, the informant’s target.

Ummm … wow.

Under cross, FBI agent couldn't say if that was against FBI policy handling informants. "Sometimes informants have to play along." They also smoked pot together. FBI agent: "It's an illegal activity. They can't participate in that." At least 5 FBI informants surveilled Croft. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 12, 2022

Sometimes agents have to play along.

WHAT?

And then the bit about smoking pot???

WHAT WHAT?

Text from FBI handler to FBI informant tasking Croft: "Keep working to solve the differences in the group. Show them they were brought together by Croft and he has good ideas." Defense atty notes FBI wanted to keep an alleged terror group together that wanted to disband. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 12, 2022

So it sounds like the group was losing interest and the FBI wanted to keep fanning the flames.

Now, why would they ever do that?

WE DON'T PLANT EVIDENCE! Defense atty: "The Facebook page that all this was going through was created by the government. We put in a record today that showed that Steve Robeson (FBI informant) created the event in Wisconsin that you’re going to hear a lot about” — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 12, 2022

But you know, THEY DON’T PLANT EVIDENCE.

During break, let's talk about some of the fine men and women in the FBI involved in the fednapping. Steve Robeson is a convicted felon a few times over who the govt now claims committed 2 other crimes while working the hoax. Here he is:https://t.co/eGkXLpnPyi — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 12, 2022

What a sweetie.

Robeson was paid at least $20k to work the hoax. He organized a "militia" conference in Ohio a week after the Floyd riots to bring group together, hosted numerous excursions, and recorded hundreds of hours of conversations with FBI targets in this case.https://t.co/NgcORicSUV — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 12, 2022

Are we reading this correctly? A group that was basically disbanding anyway was kept together by the FBI’s efforts? Really?

And we paid for it?!

FBI agent Richard Trask was a lead investigator in the case. He was fired after being arrested for assaulting his wife in a drunken rage after a swingers party. Here's video of his arrest (he wasn't charged with DUI even tho he's clearly intoxicated)https://t.co/YwKGsy4bBs — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 12, 2022

We got nothin’.

Trask was caught posting anti-Trump hate on social media while Trump was presidenthttps://t.co/cZil5c4Wil — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 12, 2022

That this guy’s name is Dick is very fitting.

The 2 agents in charge of the primary informant also were removed from the case amid scandal–one was moonlighting and using his position at FBI to gin up business and another was accused of perjury in separate case. One agent instructed his informant…https://t.co/rkTqxhRwjA — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 12, 2022

Perjury.

Ya’ don’t say.

And ugh, that picture of Northam is giving this editor nasty flashbacks.

to target a disabled Vietnam vet in Virginia to concoct the same plot against Gov. Northam. "Mission is to kill the governor specifically." Only the best!https://t.co/hFiAdAsNW6 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 12, 2022

Only the best indeed.

