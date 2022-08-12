When the smug entertains the smug, smugger, and smuggest of all.

Imagine how little self-awareness tweets like these actually take, especially from people like Jonathan Chait, Jennifer Rubin, and Bill Kristol.

It all started here …

Oh the irony.

Then it just got worse.

And then worse still.

How absolutely clueless are they? Do they really think only Trumpers are upset about what the FBI did here? Not to mention, they’re the epitome of talking points. We remember when Bill endorsed Terry McAuliffe … oof.

This went about as well as you’d expect.

THERE it is.

There’s a Three Stooges talking points joke here … we’ll figure it out.

***

***
