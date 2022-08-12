When the smug entertains the smug, smugger, and smuggest of all.

Imagine how little self-awareness tweets like these actually take, especially from people like Jonathan Chait, Jennifer Rubin, and Bill Kristol.

It all started here …

We're in that short, golden period when anti-anti-Trumpers disappear from Twitter, awaiting their new talking points. — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 12, 2022

Oh the irony.

Then it just got worse.

They’ll think of something! But this is a toughie — Jennifer "Pro-privacy" Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 12, 2022

And then worse still.

A very short period. A moment, a twinkling of an eye. But then the trumpet will sound, and the anti-anti-Trumpers will be raised imperishable, and they shall not be changed. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 12, 2022

How absolutely clueless are they? Do they really think only Trumpers are upset about what the FBI did here? Not to mention, they’re the epitome of talking points. We remember when Bill endorsed Terry McAuliffe … oof.

This went about as well as you’d expect.

I’ve never received a talking point in my life. Meanwhile, in “existential threat” news…https://t.co/qht8NBnjry https://t.co/3mT8I7t78Q — Probably Mulder’s Intern’l House of Pandemicakes (@banishedprotein) August 12, 2022

If you don't wait for the facts to emerge — b/c so many times these big scoops are either lies or completely misleading — you might end up writing pieces about how Donald Trump has been a Soviet asset since 1987. https://t.co/iOxzXmrRpq — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 12, 2022

Ah yes, that time between not knowing actual information and knowing actual information. Stupid Never-never-Trumpers waiting for actual information before calling to execute a former President. https://t.co/emXDsezYud — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 12, 2022

I heard some of the super classified docs were invitations to Bret Kavanaugh gang rape parties. https://t.co/qYpnTAwwnj — Eli Lake (@EliLake) August 12, 2022

THERE it is.

On thing we can all count on–if this all turns out to be another garbage rumor–all of you will go on as though every single one of you did not buy it 100% and spread it as the gospel truth. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) August 12, 2022

Yes. It’s imperative that the left mock the people who want to verify information before going on Twitter rants.

Wouldn’t want to encourage people to wait for facts. That would screw up the entire progressive plan. — June (@junebotprolly) August 12, 2022

There’s a Three Stooges talking points joke here … we’ll figure it out.

