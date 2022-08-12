Merrick Garland came out yesterday and made a big deal about how professional the DOJ and FBI really are and he was super angry with people questioning their integrity and their methods. He admitted he signed off on the ‘search’, refused to take any questions claiming he couldn’t share more, and left.

A few hours later, the leaks began.

At least to their friendly media outlets, like WaPo:

BREAKING WAPO: Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents sought in a search of Trump's Florida residence, according to people familiar with the investigation. https://t.co/2LYXroESjh — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 12, 2022

Check out all of that professionalism and integrity.

Leak leak leak.

It’s as if Garland is completely out of touch with his own agency … or he thinks we’re all stupid.

Noam Blum couldn’t help but see the hypocrisy as well:

Garland goes out there and touts the FBI and DOJ’s utmost professionalism, and then immediately the leaks to the press begin. https://t.co/bTtKVkU6Zt — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 12, 2022

We all knew what would happen. Merrick would say no questions, then ‘someone familiar with the case or situation’ would leak like a sieve to WaPo.

None of this is all that shocking. Honestly, we’d be more surprised if they didn’t leak it.

You know we're all thinking it… pic.twitter.com/fChuRA7qTo — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 12, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Nuclear codes.

smh

Guess people got fussy with Noam, who per the usual, took it in stride.

Fair.

So yeah, that's my takeaway – that a two word description of the materials given via unnamed sources to the media is not how I want to decide my opinion on something this serious, and yet stupid Twitter immediacy demands that you do. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 12, 2022

This whole situation reeks of political targeting and desperation … and the more we find out, the worse it looks. And now we have Trump all but daring the DOJ to release docs associated with the raid? Grab the popcorn.

***

