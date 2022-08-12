Gosh, Trump doesn’t seem at all worried about America seeing the super TOP secret allegedly NUCLEAR classified files the FBI took from his home during their raid. Almost as if he’s calling the DOJ’s bluff.

Put up or shut up.

Wasn’t that what Eric Swalwell and a bunch of other buttholes on the Left kept saying?

Trump not opposing warrant release pic.twitter.com/HjlarShXIg — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 12, 2022

He’s not just ‘not opposing’ the release, he’s encouraging it.

Trump has these same documents but has chosen not to release them. Instead he’s encouraging the DOJ to do so. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 12, 2022

This is getting good. https://t.co/jJlVO63vww — 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝟐 🦑🤺 (@SisyphusGoals) August 12, 2022

And as usual, the Left is very angry with Trump not being intimidated by the FBI or whatever agency is currently targeting him.

Trump thinks that the warrant will prove that he is innocent, which was the same flawed thinking behind the release of the Ukraine call that got him impeached the first time. https://t.co/2KEQ1lLrdt — Kenn-Do🌊🌊 🆘🇺🇸🚨 ☮☸♌ #ResistHarder 👊 (@sedakennedy) August 12, 2022

Who believes this?? Anybody?? The man lies like it’s his job still!!! https://t.co/6GGogR3oWn — Rosanne 🐕‍🦺🐾🇺🇦 (@RosanneR429) August 12, 2022

And yet they must believe it a little or they wouldn’t react the way they do …

Granted, they sort of wet themselves every time he says something but still.

This has the vibe of a rejected lover "demanding" to pick up his shit after she asked him three times and then informed him she'd just put it on the sidewalk. https://t.co/f0EgRt8lbN — The Lib (@HappyBitchFace) August 12, 2022

They so badly want him to pay the price for whatever wrong they’ve come up with in their little heads

This statement means nothing. It is of no value, news or otherwise. https://t.co/N9FHmD6Y7U — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 12, 2022

And yet Charles felt the need to say so.

Funny how that works.

Trump just Blue Balled the Media for tomorrow. LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL The Commies would have leaked the warrant details anyway, even if Trump’s lawyers kept it under seal. 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/dkR1h3B8ny — Xi Jinping’s Bat Dealer (@GameOnJD) August 12, 2022

Something like that.

Heh.

***

