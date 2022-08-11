Ding dong Liz Cheney’s almost gone …

Millions of Americans across our nation – Republicans, Democrats, Independents – stand united in the cause of freedom. We are stronger, more dedicated, and more determined than those trying to destroy our Republic. This is our great task and we will prevail. pic.twitter.com/yjh7XU9lgR — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 11, 2022

Add to the fact that she’s already seriously unpopular (down almost 30 points to Harriet Hageman), while her supposed home state is getting nuked by Green Energy, her own personal net worth is climbing and climbing. Guess crapping on your constituents is a fairly lucrative gig.

From Breitbart:

Depending on where she falls in the ranges in her latest financial disclosure forms, that could represent as much as a 600 percent increase in her net worth in just a few short years in Congress–a massive boom for an already-independently wealthy political scion of the powerful Cheney family which counts among its most powerful her father, former Vice President of the United States Dick Cheney. During Cheney’s first term in office, from 2017 to 2018, her net worth grew from the 71st ($7,036,013) to the 24th ($14,710,513) wealthiest member in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Center for Responsive Politics analysis shows. Since then, Cheney’s net worth has continued to grow–perhaps significantly. According to her 2020 Personal Financial Disclosure former, Cheney declared her net worth was estimated between $10,422,023 and $44,140,000 stemming from assets valued between $10,432,024 and $44,155,000. Cheney reported no earned income, gifts, or transactions. Yet Cheney declared she held three posts, which include a trustee position at the University of Wyoming, a member of a holding company, and what appears to be her family’s trust.

In 5 days, Wyoming will defeat Liz Cheney. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 11, 2022

You’re going to lose pic.twitter.com/g6HbetaHLH — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 11, 2022

Only 5 days left Liz. 5 days before you lose your primary by 25+ points. Nobody likes collaborators like you. — Cthulhu Loves You (@EyerotGaming) August 11, 2022

… she said, unaware that she and her band of merry idiots on the @January6thCmte are the ones trying to destroy our Republic. — Rusty 🎙️ (@rustyweiss74) August 11, 2022

We will prevail, you won’t. — Island Dweller🇺🇸 (@OrganicApples63) August 11, 2022

"Just like my war criminal for a father, I never met a war I didn't like so long as I nor my friends or donor's children need to fight it. That is what your children are for." -Liz Cheney probably. — Dr. Armageddon (@DrArmageddon7) August 11, 2022

Enough. Go with grace. — 🇺🇸 November is Coming 🇺🇸🍊 (@melissamiller33) August 11, 2022

Liz Cheney will be defeated and she earned it. — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) August 11, 2022

Our Republic is fine, and no one needs your help protecting it. Thanks — Phil (@RealPhillyP) August 11, 2022

