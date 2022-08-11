Just when we thought SJWs were running out of new and annoying ways to play the victim …

Apparently, the new thing (or maybe it’s old and we just missed it) when dealing with someone who is not white who dares disagree with the latest progressive talking points is to accuse them of having ‘white-adjacent privilege.’ Guess if you’re a minority and you hang out with and/or agree with straight white people you somehow have privilege?

Don’t look at us, we didn’t make this crap up.

Take a look:

Before we speak about things we were not present for. I was the Black woman that was attacked and degraded publicly by this man who used his white-adjacent privilege to over power me and weaponize his formerly incarcerated status to claim victimhood. This is absolutely offensive. https://t.co/YFhfHRqCkt — Brittany Friedman 🌻 (@CurlyProfessor) August 10, 2022

Social justice is always about out-victiming someone else.

SJW: You think you’re oppressed? LET ME TELL YOU what oppression is really like …

It’s comical.

Case in point:

Incredible game of social-justice rock/paper/scissors going on here …. privileged black scholar versus white former prisoner… this is some *very* high level intersectional stuff https://t.co/oOtO2RBLLk — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) August 10, 2022

We know he’s saying something here and it’s funny but man, what a bunch of word salad. Ironically, this makes sense when talking about the Social Justice movement.

He kept going.

UPDATE: Thanks to everyone in the comments who "called me in" for mis-pigmentizing the dude denounced by @CurlyProfessor. He wasn't "white," as I said. He was white *adjacent*—so like, yknow, Armenian. Or Sephardic. Or a Hispanic guy who voted for Trump. @jonkay regrets the error — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) August 11, 2022

Or Hispanic guy who voted for Trump.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

okay this is a tangent, but it just occurred to me that white people are {{white-adjacent}-adjacent}. — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) August 11, 2022

Whoa … this is getting complicated.

Unrelated: Now that gendersmurfery has captured a lot of LGBT institutions, I'm pretty sure that gay men and white lesbians (especially those TERFs we're always being warned about) are considered "straight-adjacent." (I don't make the rules. I'm just trying to raise awareness) — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) August 11, 2022

Straight-adjacent?

Dude, we were told there would be no math.

tfw there’s not enough white men to go around so woke academics have to use the term “white-adjacent privilege,” like they’re realtors and whiteness is Woodland Hills https://t.co/5zG4luQlUm — David Hines (@hradzka) August 11, 2022

Somehow, like EVERYTHING else, this is a straight white man’s fault, so there!

