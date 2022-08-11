Just when we thought SJWs were running out of new and annoying ways to play the victim …

Apparently, the new thing (or maybe it’s old and we just missed it) when dealing with someone who is not white who dares disagree with the latest progressive talking points is to accuse them of having ‘white-adjacent privilege.’ Guess if you’re a minority and you hang out with and/or agree with straight white people you somehow have privilege?

Don’t look at us, we didn’t make this crap up.

Take a look:

Social justice is always about out-victiming someone else.

SJW: You think you’re oppressed? LET ME TELL YOU what oppression is really like … 

It’s comical.

Case in point:

We know he’s saying something here and it’s funny but man, what a bunch of word salad. Ironically, this makes sense when talking about the Social Justice movement.

He kept going.

Or Hispanic guy who voted for Trump.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Whoa … this is getting complicated.

Straight-adjacent?

Dude, we were told there would be no math.

Somehow, like EVERYTHING else, this is a straight white man’s fault, so there!

***

***
