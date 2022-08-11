Democrats keep smugly saying, ‘Nobody is above the law,’ when asked about the FBI raiding former President Trump’s home … it’s been obnoxious considering so many of them DO believe THEY are above the law. Nancy Pelosi was probably the most obnoxious with the appearance of insider trading, her husband’s DUI, and of course her trip to Taiwan with her son who may or may not have been there for business reasons.

But you know, THEY’RE above the law.

The rest of us peons? Not so much.

Greg Price was good enough to drag TF out of these very Democrats … see if you can guess who he’s talking about in some of these tweets. It would actually be a pretty fun game if it weren’t so damn infuriating.

"Nobody is above the law," unless you do sketchy business with Chinese companies, film yourself smoking crack, lie on a 4473 firearm form, and are involved in a Russian human trafficking ring. If you do that, you got a ride to your vacation on Air Force One today. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 10, 2022

Ooh ooh, that’s the smartest guy Joe Biden knows.

Next.

"Nobody is above the law," unless you lie on a FISA form to spy on your political opponents or lie to the FBI to justify illegal spying. If you do that, you get your law license restored in good standing and acquitted by a jury of your donors. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 10, 2022

Crossfire Hurricane.

"Nobody is above the law," unless you BleachBit a private server with classified government emails on it after they had been subpoenaed. You'll be let off and sell merch based on it a few years later. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 10, 2022

Hillary Clinton … COME ON DOWN!

"Nobody is above the law," unless you get held in contempt of Congress for lying about running guns to Mexico and your role in targeting conservatives with audits. You'll get off scot free but you'll get charged for it if you worked for Donald Trump — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 10, 2022

Eric Holder, is that you?

"Nobody is above the law," unless you cross the border illegally or burn down a city while wearing a BLM shirt. You'll be flown to the city of your choice and have your charges dropped or reduced. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 10, 2022

Awww, that’s right. That was justified and shiznit.

"Nobody is above the law," unless you get caught lying to Congress about domestic spying, leak unverified dossiers, work with Democrat operatives to fabricate the Russia hoax, and frame/entrap your political opponents as Russian agents. You'll get a career on cable news. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 10, 2022

Ouch.

"Nobody is above the law," unless you use your position to Congress to insider trade or lie to Congress about your office funding dangerous research at a Chinese lab that covid originated from. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 10, 2022

Fauci … this smells a little like Fauci. At least in part.

"Nobody is above the law," unless you're a criminal in an American city run by a Soros-funded prosecutor. You can commit as many violent crimes as you want and get let back on the street the very next day. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 10, 2022

True story.

See Chicago.

See DC.

See New York City.

"Nobody is above the law," unless you conduct illegal protest outside the homes of justices, firebomb pro-life pregnancy centers, or murder fully formed babies at an abortion clinic in DC. The DOJ won't even investigate you. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 10, 2022

Yup.

"Nobody is above the law," unless Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked little girls to you. We'll never even know who you are. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 10, 2022

But you know, NOBODY is above the law.

***

