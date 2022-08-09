The. Left. Can’t. Meme.

This is basically a scientific fact at this point.

And it’s ok, it’s how it goes – not everyone was meant to meme.

*snickers*

If Noah Smith was trying to prove himself wrong by writing an entire thread about how it’s the Right who can’t meme he succeeded. Imagine if he had just, you know, created a meme? But they can’t because it A) takes a sense of humor and B) needs to be short and (not) sweet.

We hope he was trolling …

The reason people on the Right say "the Left can't meme" is that the Left, like most human beings, uses memes for humor, while the online Right uses memes for tribal signaling. — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) August 9, 2022

Tribal signaling?

Yeah, every time we see a meme of two cats fighting with light sabers we’re like WHOA, that’s a tribal signal right there.

Rightists will spend 6 hours making a meme of a frog stabbing Nancy Pelosi, and they'll high five each other and say "Yeah, we got em!" — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) August 9, 2022

We have yet to see a meme with a frog stabbing Nancy Pelosi.

Really, dude?

Leftists, like most people, simply use memes as the native language of the internet, while for online rightists they became a form of protest art. That is the difference. Of course my opinion is that that art is lame and bad, but as we all know, taste is subjective! 😉 — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) August 9, 2022

Leftists use memes as the native language of the internet?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

OOOOMG.

Protest art?

I will say this, many online rightists do, or at least did, have legitimate artistic skill (which will of course never be recognized by normie libs, because politics). What they utterly lack is a sense of humor, because their whole movement, culture and ethos is based on fear. — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) August 9, 2022

*sigh*

And he thinks this is smart stuff to tweet.

Online rightists were just channers who didn't get any of the jokes but got deeply into the trappings and motifs. — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) August 9, 2022

Woof, right?

THERE IT IS.

Perfection.

See, Noah, THAT’S how you meme.

The left can’t rationalize worth a damn either. 🤣🤣🤣 — Ultra Calvin Will Not Comply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶🚜 (@shoveitjack) August 9, 2022

Oh I don't know, Noah. Sometimes your guys publish memes featuring the president with Nazi imagery, like the deputy press secretary did here.https://t.co/yj8692T0zb — Chris (@chriswithans) August 9, 2022

Right? Those Nazi ‘Dark Brandon’ memes were really disconcerting.

Humor requires truth. Truth is not a value of the left. — C/SAR Diver 🇺🇸🐻⚔ (@rstemler1) August 9, 2022

Honestly, this entire thread could've been a simple meme, yet we all know you can't do that. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 9, 2022

You got it exactly backwards.

The reason the Left can’t meme is you treat memes like a vehicle and cram as many bumper sticker ideas onto it as you can fit. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) August 9, 2022

Leftist: *uses six tweet tweet thread to just say “yes the left can’t meme”*

me: uTtErLy sHoCKeD — 𝔸𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕪 (@AwwSilverback) August 9, 2022

sUpEr ShOcKeD.

Tbh after a certain point sometimes the horseshoe does come back around pic.twitter.com/VDeaeujpP0 — TheOmniZaddy 🇺🇦 (@TheOmniZaddy) August 9, 2022

Maybe Noah needs to spend a little more time actually looking at the crazy, boring, and nonsensical the Left memes. Trust us, they’re not the funny ones.

***

***

