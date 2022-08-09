The. Left. Can’t. Meme.

This is basically a scientific fact at this point.

And it’s ok, it’s how it goes – not everyone was meant to meme.

*snickers*

If Noah Smith was trying to prove himself wrong by writing an entire thread about how it’s the Right who can’t meme he succeeded. Imagine if he had just, you know, created a meme? But they can’t because it A) takes a sense of humor and B) needs to be short and (not) sweet.

We hope he was trolling …

Tribal signaling?

Yeah, every time we see a meme of two cats fighting with light sabers we’re like WHOA, that’s a tribal signal right there.

We have yet to see a meme with a frog stabbing Nancy Pelosi.

Really, dude?

Leftists use memes as the native language of the internet?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

OOOOMG.

Protest art?

*sigh*

And he thinks this is smart stuff to tweet.

Woof, right?

THERE IT IS.

Perfection.

See, Noah, THAT’S how you meme.

Right? Those Nazi ‘Dark Brandon’ memes were really disconcerting.

sUpEr ShOcKeD.

Maybe Noah needs to spend a little more time actually looking at the crazy, boring, and nonsensical the Left memes. Trust us, they’re not the funny ones.

***

***

