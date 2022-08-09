Imagine defending the FBI right now.

Classy.

Leave it to famed Never Trumper, David French, to go this route. We suppose we should just be happy he’s not claiming Christians are the real danger in America these days.

Such a crap, privileged take, Dave:

Given that we still haven't seen the warrant, much less the warrant application, the immediate frenzied anger at the FBI is completely unjustified. There is no constitutional, statutory, or moral foundation for the belief a former president is above the law. So, wait. /1 — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 9, 2022

This reminds us of The View’s pet conservative, Alyssa Farah Griffin, lecturing the Right about their ‘rhetoric’ after the FBI raided Trump’s home.

What is it about these people that makes them feel like they’re smarter and better than the rest of us? That they for some reason have the right to lecture the rest of us? They have to know this only pisses us off, right?

If the DOJ's actions turn out to be unjustified, then responsible officials should be held accountable. But it's wrong to *presume* an abuse of power. And talk of "civil war" is horrific, frivolous Twitter LARPing, right until a deranged man picks up a rifle. Take a breath. /end — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 9, 2022

Accountable.

ACCOUNTABLE?!?! HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Maybe Dave missed it, but we’ve seen nothing but abuse of power since 2016 with ZERO accountability. What world does this guy live in?!

As you can guess, it didn’t go over so hot for Mr. French:

responsible officials don't ever seem to be held accountable, hence the crux of the entire argument people are currently having. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 9, 2022

I’m sure we won’t see a repeat of Jan 6 imprisonments vs Antifa ROR’s and Kamala Bailout double standards in Hillary’s Bathroom server, Hunter’s laptop, or Ashley’s Diary. Why do people think you’re a pathetic hack now? — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) August 9, 2022

He might as well live up to our expectations, right?

Accountable how? Like Schiff saying there is evidence of Russian collusion? Like Lois Learner retiring in peace with a pension? Like falsified FISA warrants just sort of disappearing from memory? Like everyone sort of agreeing that the laptop is fake? — Tim Troy (@Troy_Tim) August 9, 2022

Like they've been held accountable for everything else they've done unjustified or flat out lied about, David? — Jonathan Schafer (@jschaf01) August 9, 2022

How very predictable of him to wag his finger at the rest of while the DOJ targets a former president for likely political reasons.

Yay team.

