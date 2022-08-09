Imagine defending the FBI right now.

Classy.

Leave it to famed Never Trumper, David French, to go this route. We suppose we should just be happy he’s not claiming Christians are the real danger in America these days.

Such a crap, privileged take, Dave:

This reminds us of The View’s pet conservative, Alyssa Farah Griffin, lecturing the Right about their ‘rhetoric’ after the FBI raided Trump’s home.

What is it about these people that makes them feel like they’re smarter and better than the rest of us? That they for some reason have the right to lecture the rest of us? They have to know this only pisses us off, right?

Accountable.

ACCOUNTABLE?!?! HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Maybe Dave missed it, but we’ve seen nothing but abuse of power since 2016 with ZERO accountability. What world does this guy live in?!

As you can guess, it didn’t go over so hot for Mr. French:

He might as well live up to our expectations, right?

How very predictable of him to wag his finger at the rest of while the DOJ targets a former president for likely political reasons.

Yay team.

