One thing about the FBI raiding Trump’s home is very clear.

It’s political.

Oh, wait, our bad … Obama bro David Axelrod said something different. Try not to laugh too hard when you read it.

Does David know David is a Democrat? Does David realize the Left has been abusing our most basic fundamental institutions to target Trump for the past six years now? SIX YEARS! And they have yet to find anything on the former president that will ‘finish him’.

Even though lawn flamingos like Adam Schiff keep SWEARING they have the evidence that will end Trump THIS TIME!

Mary Katharine Ham took David and his pals at the FBI to task as only she can. You can’t help but smile when you read her decimating these people because you know she’s smiling and being polite the entire time.

Oooh, we see what she did here.

Remember when the FBI used the fake Steele Dossier … we do.

Yeah, guys. That’s not too much to ask.

What she said.

All day, every day.

