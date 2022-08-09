One thing about the FBI raiding Trump’s home is very clear.

It’s political.

Oh, wait, our bad … Obama bro David Axelrod said something different. Try not to laugh too hard when you read it.

One thing is very clear.

Garland would not have authorized this raid, and no federal judge would have signed off on it, if there weren't significant evidence to warrant it. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) August 8, 2022

Does David know David is a Democrat? Does David realize the Left has been abusing our most basic fundamental institutions to target Trump for the past six years now? SIX YEARS! And they have yet to find anything on the former president that will ‘finish him’.

Even though lawn flamingos like Adam Schiff keep SWEARING they have the evidence that will end Trump THIS TIME!

Mary Katharine Ham took David and his pals at the FBI to task as only she can. You can’t help but smile when you read her decimating these people because you know she’s smiling and being polite the entire time.

One thing is very clear. The FBI would not have requested surveillance of an American citizen, and FISA would not have authorized it, if there weren’t very significant evidence to warrant it. https://t.co/tbNZYlnbI2 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 9, 2022

Oooh, we see what she did here.

Remember when the FBI used the fake Steele Dossier … we do.

Let’s shoot for more solid than Crossfire Hurricane this time, huh, guys? — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 9, 2022

Yeah, guys. That’s not too much to ask.

I know the coma over Russiagate misconduct from feds is self-imposed and very deep, but my Lord, people. There is very recent evidence that using federal law enforcement’s supposed infallibility (instead of actual evidence) to justify its actions is not the circular logic we need — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 9, 2022

What she said.

All day, every day.

***

Related:

Related:

100% political … DUH: Marc Elias (Hillary lackey and Russia collusion hoax guy) lets the REAL reason the FBI raided Trump’s home ‘slip’

She knows she’s Nancy Pelosi, RIGHT?! Nancy Pelosi claims ‘no one is above the law’ when asked about FBI raiding Trump’s home and OH the irony

‘I’ve seen ENOUGH’: Kevin McCarthy goes scorched Earth on Garland in statement on FBI raiding Trump’s home and the Left can’t DEAL

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!