Nancy Pelosi saying ‘no one is above the law’ when asked about the FBI raiding Trump’s home has got to be the most ironic, ridiculous things this Botox-filled-bag has ever said. As America watches her own husband pretend he’s above the law for a DUI …

She must think she has the dumbest supporters on the planet.

On this point, she would be right.

Watch:

"…no person is above the law. Not even the president of the United States. Not even a former president of the United States," @SpeakerPelosi tells @TODAYshow. "It will be interesting to find out exactly what the warrant was … but again we can only speculate." pic.twitter.com/QfL7ClzjQF — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 9, 2022

Is she including her hubby Paul Pelosi and his DUI? Asking for a friend.

And c’mon, we all know she knows what the warrant was for.

She likely knew beforehand.

Sort of like that whole stock trading business.

Ahem.

Above the law, holy cow.

Tell me again how I can crash my car drunk and get away with it…. tell me again how I can trade stocks my wife has a direct ability to affect stock prices….. https://t.co/ppm0Nfq6N7 — Don Loew pertnear influencer (@DRLDD) August 9, 2022

This is Pelosi pretending she knew nothing about this raid in advance. She probably helped to hatch the idea. https://t.co/pqsUO5hUk6 — Rob Gregory 🔥 (@RobGreg1970) August 9, 2022

We don’t put anything past the woman who went for a blowout during the government lockdowns and then tried to put the salon out of business for ‘setting her up’ when she got caught.

Horrible woman.

Ummmmm the Clinton’s , Hunter Biden, Pelosi, schummer? Yea sure https://t.co/fcPPL2nXJR — Cheerio (@Oxco01) August 9, 2022

Hunter Biden anyone?

“No person is above the law”

Except Hillary Clinton

Except Hunter Biden

Except Paul Pelosi

Except every person on Jeffery Epstein’s list, especially Bill Clinton

No one believes that anymore, @SpeakerPelosi https://t.co/eC0qD2mPSU — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) August 9, 2022

There are so many things we KNOW went on with Hunter Biden, we KNOW there is some sort of connection with ‘The Big Guy,’ but they’re raiding Trump’s home.

K.

Worthless. — Jo Cicchinelli Matela (@jo_cicchinelli) August 9, 2022

She is.

So I guess her & her husband are next for insider trading https://t.co/viWziivC4y — Reeltexas (@reeltexas) August 9, 2022

She's a piece of work. All about herself. No regard for her actions while she PREACHES others.. — Dapp1 (@Dapp1) August 9, 2022

She just said China is one of the free-est countries in the world. LOL — Katie Mitchell (@mitchsbetrippin) August 9, 2022

Oh yeah, they asked her about her trip to Taiwan as well.

It was painful.

The insider trading Queen should remember that. — Memill (@Memill71) August 9, 2022

No one except her husband who totaled two cars, injured another person after making millions on inside trading and taking her son to Taiwan on tax pay or dollars that no doubt yielded dirty money deals to line his pocket. AND NOT 1 question from SG about any of it — Qthepopcorn (@SheilaE71127504) August 9, 2022

Except for your drunk husband — SNOOK-DAWGS (@SNOOKDAWGS) August 9, 2022

Ouch.

But … yeah.

***

Related:

***

