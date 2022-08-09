Woof, that’s all we’ve got to say at this point.

Ok, so we knew the cheering about the FBI raiding the home of a former president they hate would be gross from the Left, and we even knew it would be embarrassingly stupid and annoying, but man oh man, no amount of writing about these yahoos for years and years could have prepared us for this. It’s honestly scary how many people are good with the government targeting someone they don’t like.

This is still America, right?

K.

For example, look at this from one of our favorites for all the wrong reasons, Amy Siskind:

Who wants to bet that Trump sold or planned to sell classified US top secret documents for his own financial gain? — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) August 9, 2022

Does she mean Joe and Hunter Biden?

Hell, this could be Hillary Clinton.

But Trump? Eh …

We know, they always accuse the Right of what they’re doing but she had to know this wouldn’t go well.

Maybe Hillary Clinton will take that bet with you, Amy. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 9, 2022

There it is.

I’ll take that bet. How much? — max (@MaxNordau) August 9, 2022

*snort*

What's to bet? You're going to believe that religiously for the rest of your life no matter what actually happens — Dan, Purveyor of Balderdash and Chicanery (@Libertybibbledy) August 9, 2022

Fair point.

Some people just aren’t even worth arguing with, and that’s why we just point and laugh.

Maybe you should be looking at the lifelong “public servants” who became insanely wealthy over their careers. I’ll get you started, Biden, Clinton… — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) August 9, 2022

You people are broken — The Laugher (@Laughing_Jae) August 9, 2022

They really, really are.

No, that’s the kind of stuff the Biden crime family does. — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) August 9, 2022

And fin.

***

Related:

Dial set to CRINGE: Dan Rather becomes the butt of his own LAME knock-knock joke about the FBI raiding Trump’s home

The View’s ‘pet conservative’ Alyssa Farah Griffin shames the RIGHT for ‘rhetoric’ after FBI raids Trump’s home (Dana Loesch ain’t havin’ NONE of it)

Biden WH claims they had no idea about FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home until they ‘saw it on Twitter’ but ain’t NOBODY buyin’ it

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!