So the White House claims they had no idea about the raid on Trump’s home.

YEAH, RIGHT.

And monkeys might fly out of our butts.

Senior White House officials found out about the FBI’s Mar a Lago raid on Twitter, had no notice, per source familiar — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) August 8, 2022

Per source familar.

Sure.

Tell us another one.

Oh, we’re not the only ones who don’t buy this:

Not by a long shot.

You're telling me that the FBI raided the former President's residence and didn't clear it with or inform the White House? Either the WH is lying or the FBI is shielding them. Either way, bad look. — Atlanta Braves 2021 (@LastWordWilliam) August 8, 2022

I don't believe this for a second. — 🌸 Deb H 🌸 (@deb_h7) August 8, 2022

Not even a MILI-SECOND.

You’re saying this with a straight face. — OG Battlechop (@ssnbattlechop) August 8, 2022

Or his head under the sand.

Both work.

Made a similar face.

Yeah, right — The Right Pundit (@therightnewz) August 8, 2022

So who's really in charge? It's obvious the White House is not. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) August 8, 2022

We’ve known Biden isn’t in charge of jack or squat for a long, long time.

Nice of them to finally just admit it.

Then there really is nobody at the wheel. pic.twitter.com/qHBDA5TNLZ — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) August 8, 2022

Sure, Jan — Gailgross (@gjgross111) August 8, 2022

This will be their narrative, and message going forward and our pals in the media (minus Pete Doocy) will go along with it. Even now, people on the Left are cheering this, saying it’s good that the White House doesn’t know …

Some Americans are cheering a federal agency targeting a former president.

It’s gettin’ spooky, folks.

***

