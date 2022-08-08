Gosh, Abbott sending migrants crossing our southern border illegally (aka illegal immigrants) to other states like New York seems to be making the point he was hoping to make. It’s easy to point fingers at southern states and call them racists and xenophobes for not wanting people to enter this country illegally.

Welcome to the reality of what happens when your president and his crap admin don’t give a damn about the southern border.

Oh, and it’s only going to get worse.

Have fun with that.

New Yorkers don’t seem overly thrilled with their current situation.

That’s a shame. Watch:

New Yorkers react to Biden’s border crisis pic.twitter.com/4xqfWma3ca — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 8, 2022

Funny how their tune changes when the border crisis is in their backyard.

No lies told — TheHarteland55 (@TheHarteland55) August 8, 2022

They seem to have functioning brains. I wonder why they still live in new york — Bryan Lynch (@BryanL222) August 8, 2022

Most of these people probably voted for Biden — Mayor Of Fort Collins (@MayorOfFoCo) August 8, 2022

Oh, you know they did.

81,000,000 of them did.

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, just have to laugh at this point.

WELCOME TO THE PARTY, PAL.

***

Related:

Cue the eye-rolls: NYT already trying to make Liz Cheney a martyr claiming she’s giving up her House seat to fight EVIL TRUMP backfires bigly

‘One HELLUVA self-own’: Rachel Maddow compares her Steele Dossier coverage to Dan Rather and the George W. Bush ‘debacle’ and YIKES

WOW! Chuck Schumer’s tweet about the Inflation Reduction Act filled with SO MUCH BS bulls would walk by and say DANG, that’s a lotta BS