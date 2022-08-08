So yeah, Rachel Maddow just basically admitted the Steele Dossier was false as was her coverage, using Dan Rather of all people, and his using fake news to try and sink George W. Bush, to justify her actions.

That is what we in the ‘biz’ call a self-own.

And a MASSIVE one at that.

Take a gander:

Alrighty then, Rachel.

She has to spin even when talking about how she spun.

Welcome to the liberal media.

Hey, she admitted to a judge she’s more entertainment than news … why anyone is surprised that she pushed a fake story is beyond us.

Interesting right? He got fired, she’s still there.

What does that say about MSNBC?

Don’t answer that.

And fin.

