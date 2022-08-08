So yeah, Rachel Maddow just basically admitted the Steele Dossier was false as was her coverage, using Dan Rather of all people, and his using fake news to try and sink George W. Bush, to justify her actions.

That is what we in the ‘biz’ call a self-own.

And a MASSIVE one at that.

Take a gander:

Rachel Maddow was asked by Vanity Fair to reflect on her coverage of the Steele Dossier and the Russia Hoax. She cites *checks notes* Dan Rather's George W. Bush debacle to justify it before basically admitting it was false. pic.twitter.com/ADcVgadCRJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 8, 2022

Alrighty then, Rachel.

What a load of crap from @maddow! The hook that @DanRather brought were the documents; not the story that Bush got a sweet deal. That was known; was accepted largely as fact. Rather's story was that he has documents to prove it. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) August 8, 2022

She has to spin even when talking about how she spun.

Welcome to the liberal media.

Hey, she admitted to a judge she’s more entertainment than news … why anyone is surprised that she pushed a fake story is beyond us.

Only an elitist hack like Maddow can get away with defending her histrionic coverage of the Dossier by claiming that not only is the underlying story of the Dossier actually true, but the total debunking of said Dossier was really just an attempt to distract from said story. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) August 8, 2022

I remember the Dan Rather scandal, and he was fired/resigned, didn’t leave to start a new media venture. — Kyle Alm (@keepkalm) August 8, 2022

Interesting right? He got fired, she’s still there.

What does that say about MSNBC?

Don’t answer that.

She admits openly that the entire story is fake and yet to the best of my knowledge never gave a hint that she's interested in following up on who initiated an attempted overthrow of this nation's last legitimately elected President. FFS! — Rusty Jewell (@NOMalreadytaken) August 8, 2022

I remember her telling the audience after the failed impeachment that she had founded the evidence of President Trump’s collusion with Russia in the Muller’s report. She kept lying as her salary depended on it. — Maferegas💞⚔️ (@maferegas) August 8, 2022

So Maddow is nuts, okay. — Buckley376 (@Buckley376) August 8, 2022

And fin.

***

Related:

WOW! Chuck Schumer’s tweet about the Inflation Reduction Act filled with SO MUCH BS bulls would walk by and say DANG, that’s a lotta BS

Just 30%! CBS DRAGGED for trying to walk back their reporting on the minuscule amount of U.S. aid actually making it to Ukrainian front lines

‘Randi, I know you’re dumb BUT … ‘ Randi Weingarten accuses Marco Rubio of anti-Semitism for calling out Soros-backed prosecutors and OOF, it goes so wrong