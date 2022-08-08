For just one, single, short moment, CBS News acted like a real news outlet and reported the truth about the amount of U.S. aid actually making it to the Ukrainian front lines. Our guess is someone important from the Biden administration gave them a jingly … so they stopped telling the truth.

Then they tried to cover their path with some nonsense about not having the full story and updating the documentary to air at a later date.

Shame on them.

And they wonder why so few people trust the media.

CBS should just admit they are state-sponsored media at this point.

Embarrassing.

Strange that they wouldn’t have done some sort of due diligence before releasing a documentary of all things.

Almost as if they are doing a whole lot of CYA here.

For the Biden administration.

All the eye-rolls.

Where is that other 70% going? Did ‘The Big Guy’ get his 10%?

Meanwhile, Democrats are raising taxes on anyone making $30K or more and looking to hire 87,000 new IRS agents.

Wheee.

You know, just don’t tell the truth.

No one will care.

Ahem.

And not a funny one.

Nope.

Not a bit.

Lying and covering for a corrupt government is far easier.

***

