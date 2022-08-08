For just one, single, short moment, CBS News acted like a real news outlet and reported the truth about the amount of U.S. aid actually making it to the Ukrainian front lines. Our guess is someone important from the Biden administration gave them a jingly … so they stopped telling the truth.

Then they tried to cover their path with some nonsense about not having the full story and updating the documentary to air at a later date.

Shame on them.

And they wonder why so few people trust the media.

We removed a tweet promoting our recent doc, "Arming Ukraine," which quoted the founder of the nonprofit Blue-Yellow, Jonas Ohman's assessment in late April that only around 30% of aid was reaching the front lines in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/EgA96BrD9O — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 8, 2022

CBS should just admit they are state-sponsored media at this point.

Embarrassing.

Since that time, Ohman says delivery has improved. Additionally, the U.S. military has confirmed that defense attaché Brigadier General Garrick M. Harmon arrived in Kyiv in August for arms control and monitoring. https://t.co/gltKtScjuB — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 8, 2022

Strange that they wouldn’t have done some sort of due diligence before releasing a documentary of all things.

Almost as if they are doing a whole lot of CYA here.

For the Biden administration.

We are updating our documentary to reflect this new information and air at a later date. — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 8, 2022

All the eye-rolls.

Report on the money laundering. — I Hate The Media© 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) August 8, 2022

Where is that other 70% going? Did ‘The Big Guy’ get his 10%?

Meanwhile, Democrats are raising taxes on anyone making $30K or more and looking to hire 87,000 new IRS agents.

Wheee.

Huh?? Ok propagandists — mrsRushLBaby (@pammy3006) August 8, 2022

Sounds like the WH called — madhooligan (@dmadhooligan) August 8, 2022

"Just change the whole pivot of the documentary, no one will care." — Uncle AC & The Rippers (@ywst_ac) August 8, 2022

You know, just don’t tell the truth.

No one will care.

Please include how much Zelensky is skimming off the top. I'm guessing he'll be a billionaire after all this is through — Scott Allen (@ScottyshSin) August 8, 2022

Ahem.

And not a funny one.

Since WHEN does MSM cave to anyone?!?!? Journalism is dead. — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) August 8, 2022

This is like 20% journalism. — Teodor 🌻 (@kacharyshka) August 8, 2022

Caving to political pressure. Beyond disappointing. — Ashley (@AshLMcC) August 8, 2022

Being truthful didn't last long did it — Daisuke Nakatomi (@DaisukeNakatomi) August 8, 2022

Nope.

Not a bit.

Lying and covering for a corrupt government is far easier.

***

