And here we thought Nancy Pelosi was the biggest and best liar of them all.

Gosh, our bad.

Seems Chuckles Schumer is a damn good liar as well … maybe even better. You’d have to be a serious liar to tweet these sorts of blatant and embarrassing lies with a straight face. Then again, maybe his face wasn’t straight when his likely underpaid intern or aide wrote this garbage.

The Inflation Reduction Act that this Senate Democratic Majority has passed will endure as one of the defining legislative feats of the 21st century: It reduces inflation, lowers costs, creates millions of good-paying jobs, and is the boldest climate package in U.S. history. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 7, 2022

Democratic legislation destroys the economy with record-breaking inflation, a leaking southern border, energy dependence, etc.

Democrats CRY about these massive problems they created and blame everyone BUT themselves.

Democrats pretend their new legislation will fix these problems.

Repeat

Nobody is buyin’ what Chuckles is selling, except maybe the three in 10 Americans who still believe Biden is doing a good job.

If only pants would literally catch on fire every time a politician lied.

Then again, they’d all be pantless so maybe that’s not such a great idea.

You know what, I hope Rs take the house and senate in November, then pass a new reconciliation bill next year that undoes this garbage. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) August 7, 2022

Even if and when Republicans take the majority back, we’re not holding out much hope at this point.

We are deep, peeps.

I’ll save this & check back after Jan 31, 2023 when Americans will be getting a 1099 for selling $601 on eBay AND when inflation is at 15/20%. No blaming Putin or Trump — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 7, 2022

BUT PUTIN MADE GAS PRICES GO UP AND TOOK ALL OUR BABY FORMULA.

It will do none of these things. Bet. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) August 8, 2022

You cannot tax yourself out of recession and unemployment. — I’m just the cook (@Shanti__Ananda) August 7, 2022

Nope.

None of this is true. None. — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) August 7, 2022

So when it winds up doing none of those things, do you tender your resignation? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 7, 2022

So when inflation soars what then? — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) August 7, 2022

They’ll blame Republicans.

And Trump.

You're lying, it does the opposite. You're exploiting stupid people. — Alan Bayer (@AlanBayer2) August 7, 2022

This is a disaster. — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) August 7, 2022

Donkey Pox — Me Chomper (@chmpr) August 8, 2022

Quick, someone come up with a vaccine, STAT.

***

Related:

Just 30%! CBS DRAGGED for trying to walk back their reporting on the minuscule amount of U.S. aid actually making it to Ukrainian front lines

‘Randi, I know you’re dumb BUT … ‘ Randi Weingarten accuses Marco Rubio of anti-Semitism for calling out Soros-backed prosecutors and OOF, it goes so wrong

‘I’m gay, now I want 6 kids’! Blue-check wants to make it ‘socially unacceptable’ for anyone to have more than 2 children, pisses EVERYONE off