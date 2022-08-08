And here we thought Nancy Pelosi was the biggest and best liar of them all.

Gosh, our bad.

Seems Chuckles Schumer is a damn good liar as well … maybe even better. You’d have to be a serious liar to tweet these sorts of blatant and embarrassing lies with a straight face. Then again, maybe his face wasn’t straight when his likely underpaid intern or aide wrote this garbage.

Democratic legislation destroys the economy with record-breaking inflation, a leaking southern border, energy dependence, etc.

Democrats CRY about these massive problems they created and blame everyone BUT themselves.

Democrats pretend their new legislation will fix these problems.

Repeat

Nobody is buyin’ what Chuckles is selling, except maybe the three in 10 Americans who still believe Biden is doing a good job.

If only pants would literally catch on fire every time a politician lied.

Then again, they’d all be pantless so maybe that’s not such a great idea.

Even if and when Republicans take the majority back, we’re not holding out much hope at this point.

We are deep, peeps.

BUT PUTIN MADE GAS PRICES GO UP AND TOOK ALL OUR BABY FORMULA.

Nope.

They’ll blame Republicans.

And Trump.

Quick, someone come up with a vaccine, STAT.

***

