We knew the rhetoric around the Inflation Reduction Act would be pretty bad the day after Democrats condemned us all to tax HELL by passing the grotesque, overreaching, bloated, a*s bag of a bill BUT wow, even we’ve been surprised at the over-the-top RAH RAH RAH we’re seeing on the Left. All we can figure is either these people don’t pay taxes or are too stupid to realize the IRS adding 87,000 new agents is about targeting THEM, not the mean old rich people.

Maybe a little bit of both.

Brit Hume did a pretty good job of shutting it all down:

The "Inflation Reduction Act" rests on the proposition that the way to curb runaway inflation caused in considerable measure by an avalanche of government spending is even more government spending. — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 8, 2022

Government overspending gave us inflation … so their answer is more spending. BECAUSE OF COURSE.

It’s the Democrat way ya’ know.

Help us understand why the national debt sky-rocketed under trump but has come down so much under Biden. — ChrisBrad22 (@cdb224) August 8, 2022

Oh dude, don’t do that.

Just don’t.

We know, that little flag avi makes you lose about 20 IQ points but walk away …

Brit responded:

Nonsense. The national debt has continued to grow. You must be thinking of the annual deficit, which has come down but continues to add to the total debt. — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 8, 2022

What he said.

If only we could live through any other movie … c’mon man!

It's the green new deal act. We should stop pretending otherwise. — Joel (@joelgaines) August 8, 2022

There it is.

It’s what Democrats do, they change their wording to make it sound like something’s better than it is and then push through the same garbage they had from the get-go. This is not the Inflation Reduction Act, or Build Back Better … this is the Green New Deal.

And it’s going to nuke our economy even more.

Hold on to your hats, folks.

***

Related:

‘Biden needs to get off his a*s and do somethin’ about it!’ New Yorkers go OFF on Biden and his border crisis (now that it’s in their backyard) *watch*

Cue the eye-rolls: NYT already trying to make Liz Cheney a martyr claiming she’s giving up her House seat to fight EVIL TRUMP backfires bigly

‘One HELLUVA self-own’: Rachel Maddow compares her Steele Dossier coverage to Dan Rather and the George W. Bush ‘debacle’ and YIKES