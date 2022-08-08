Guys, there is no easy way to say it …

This is effed up.

Trump released a statement a short while ago about the FBI raiding his Mar-a-Lago home:

BREAKING: The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago today. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/R2VakSV7M0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 8, 2022

This is an actual threat to democracy. Weaponizing law enforcement against political enemies of the people in power is something that happens in third world countries. The FBI is nothing more than the brownshirts of the Biden regime and all they want is to stop Trump from running — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 8, 2022

There is more to the statement:

The Feds raided Mar-a-Lago. Trump just released a statement. pic.twitter.com/PVluG6TrTW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 8, 2022

This part really hits home:

‘I stood up to America’s bureaucratic corruption, I restored power to the people, and truly delievered for our Country, like we have never seen before. The establishment hated it.’

Yes, yes they did.

Guess the FBI didn’t have time to visit Hunter Biden’s home.

Ahem.

This is approaching political persecution — Scott C "Dicere Verum" (@ScottC20012) August 8, 2022

Approaching?

Pretty sure we’re there.

"We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it. Power is not a means; it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship." — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) August 8, 2022

Maybe this is why Christopher Wray had to leave his congressional hearing early. It is God awful what is happening in this country 😞 — Linda Zarger (@Laz_yLaz_y) August 8, 2022

Awww, that’s right.

Wray bolted. The rumor was he was going on vacation but … this could be part of that.

WAKE-UP AMERICA ! — Mia 🇺🇸 FarmHer 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@MiafarmHer1) August 8, 2022

Let’s hope we can all wake up before it’s too late.

***

Related:

Gonna leave a mark! Brit Hume destroys the Inflation Reduction Act ‘RAH RAH RAH’ rhetoric as only he can in 1 BRUTAL swoop

‘Biden needs to get off his a*s and do somethin’ about it!’ New Yorkers go OFF on Biden and his border crisis (now that it’s in their backyard) *watch*

Cue the eye-rolls: NYT already trying to make Liz Cheney a martyr claiming she’s giving up her House seat to fight EVIL TRUMP backfires bigly