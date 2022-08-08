Guys, there is no easy way to say it …

This is effed up.

Trump released a statement a short while ago about the FBI raiding his Mar-a-Lago home:

There is more to the statement:

This part really hits home:

‘I stood up to America’s bureaucratic corruption, I restored power to the people, and truly delievered for our Country, like we have never seen before. The establishment hated it.’

Yes, yes they did.

Guess the FBI didn’t have time to visit Hunter Biden’s home.

Ahem.

Approaching?

Pretty sure we’re there.

Awww, that’s right.

Wray bolted. The rumor was he was going on vacation but … this could be part of that.

Let’s hope we can all wake up before it’s too late.

***

