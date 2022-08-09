Would someone tell Alyssa Farah Griffin she’s already got the ‘conservative’ gig with The View and can stop being an annoying scold on Twitter? Thanks. And gosh, maybe she missed it, but the FBI raiding the home of a former president is a lot more disconcerting than the Right’s ‘rhetoric’.

Apparently, Alyssa didn’t like people reacting angrily while watching their country turn into a freakin’ Banana Republic.

The inflammatory rhetoric coming from some on the Right this evening is frightening. Elected officials need to tone down the rhetoric and let the facts play out. In this environment words matter so much. — Alyssa Farah Griffin 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@Alyssafarah) August 9, 2022

Tsk-tsk, Righties.

Behave yourself.

REALLY?!

Dana Loesch was having NONE of it:

More or less inflammatory than some of the offenses perpetuated upon the American people by the very agencies they're criticizing? IRS targeting, FBI abuses, FISA abuses? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 9, 2022

But Dana, people on the Right were angry and saying angry stuff! THAT’S WORSE ya’ know.

The conservative that locked her replies managed just ONE reply, one. Who is she speaking to? https://t.co/8bWo2VC8ZC — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 9, 2022

Oh, yeah, she shut down replies almost as quickly as Randi Weingarten does. Again, why do that? People will just quote-tweet you anyway.

Yes, we must all relax and listen to the level headed calming demeanor of Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg. https://t.co/YlLoEK8dso — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 9, 2022

Heh.

Yes, the big issue today is the rhetoric, Alyssa. https://t.co/pXZo5BGebc — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) August 9, 2022

Totally.

Sure, the big issue of the day is "heated rhetoric", says The View token Conservative. https://t.co/mLpMhMmLFR — AA7YA🇺🇸 (@AA7YA) August 9, 2022

Cast member of *the view* has thoughts on "inflammatory rhetoric." https://t.co/u5yG0TLn6E — Keith 🙄🙄🙄Burton (@bbeekk321) August 9, 2022

Has "White House" (Trump) in her bio, Ukraine flag in her handle. Phony AF. https://t.co/60CMjathNY — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 9, 2022

And works for The View.

Seems about right.

***

