Would someone tell Alyssa Farah Griffin she’s already got the ‘conservative’ gig with The View and can stop being an annoying scold on Twitter? Thanks. And gosh, maybe she missed it, but the FBI raiding the home of a former president is a lot more disconcerting than the Right’s ‘rhetoric’.

Apparently, Alyssa didn’t like people reacting angrily while watching their country turn into a freakin’ Banana Republic.

Tsk-tsk, Righties.

Behave yourself.

REALLY?!

Dana Loesch was having NONE of it:

Trending

But Dana, people on the Right were angry and saying angry stuff! THAT’S WORSE ya’ know.

Oh, yeah, she shut down replies almost as quickly as Randi Weingarten does. Again, why do that? People will just quote-tweet you anyway.

Heh.

Totally.

And works for The View.

Seems about right.

***

Related:

Biden WH claims they had no idea about FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home until they ‘saw it on Twitter’ but ain’t NOBODY buyin’ it

Now, THIS is an actual threat to democracy –> FBI raids Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home (Trump statement screenshot)

Gonna leave a mark! Brit Hume destroys the Inflation Reduction Act ‘RAH RAH RAH’ rhetoric as only he can in 1 BRUTAL swoop

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alyssa Farah Griffindana loeschFBIraidThe ViewTrump