The Left can’t meme.

This is a scientific fact.

Well, they can’t tell jokes either.

Case in point, this stupid joke about the FBI raiding Trump’s home from Dan Rather. Yeah, because HA HA HA, it’s hilarious when a federal agency is used to politically target a former president of the United States. HILARIOUS. Not terrifying at all.

That he thinks this is funny says so much about him, and ain’t none of it any good.

(Overhead in Florida)

Knock knock.

Who’s there?

The Feds. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 8, 2022

(Overheard at CBS)

Knock knock.

Who’s there?

You’re fired.

To be fair, this is who Dan has always been, he showed America and the world his true colors when he actively shared fake news to hurt George W. Bush.

The thing is, this is who Dan Rather always was. He's just free to let everyone know now without having to pretend to be objective. https://t.co/gULSZ4zovp — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 9, 2022

And while the lemmings may cheer this sort of ugliness, the rest of us have known for many, many years Dan is a bully, not a journalist, and has zero integrity.

It’s sad when they attempt wit. https://t.co/eB1n322WAY — Todd Wilson (@TDubb) August 9, 2022

Painful even.

Dan, your journalistic integrity has gone down faster than Rob Reiner goes down on a chili dog or Chelsea Handler goes down on a dude who tells her she’s funny. — Lizzy (@LizzyLouWhom) August 9, 2022

Oof.

Keep laughing. There will be a time when republicans are in power again. If democrats want to set this kind of precedent then let’s go. — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) August 9, 2022

Publicly applauding third world authoritarians now, Dan? Your legacy as a communist shill is finally solidified. — Free Range Grandpa (@charlietrips) August 9, 2022

Too bad they never came for you and your emails — 1000th Ghost (@1000thghostauto) August 9, 2022

That’s not the flex you think it is. Militarization of law enforcement is terrifying for all of us you short sighted screw. — madhooligan (@dmadhooligan) August 9, 2022

They don’t seem to understand that cheering when the alligator eats someone you hate only means the alligator eats you LAST.

Making jokes about Joe Biden’s Gestapo is so you, Dan. Leftist tyranny is what drives you to laugh at the Gestapo raiding an ex-president’s house. — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) August 9, 2022

That tweet was as meticulous and apolitical as the raid itself. — Trump'sConscience (@c3t1p99) August 9, 2022

No wonder you were fired for lying. Hack. — Judie Hall (@JudieHall9) August 9, 2022

Seems pretty obvious these days, right?

The joke is on Dan … or rather, he’s the joke.

See what we did there? Dan and rather?

C’mon, work with us, people!

***

