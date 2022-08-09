Sounds like Kevin McCarthy is none too pleased with the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

We like how he says, ‘WHEN Republicans take back the House’.

That’s how we feel about it.

His statement is as follows:

Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar. pic.twitter.com/dStAjnwbAT — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 9, 2022

Dark McCarthy! HA!

Now, you have some people on the Right who are understandably doubtful that anything will come of this after what we all watched for the past six years now (yeah, it’s been six years, can you believe it!?).

I'll believe it when I see it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 9, 2022

I hear a lot of talk from Republicans. It never amounts to anything. Even if you do an investigation, then what? More talk? Please. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 9, 2022

Stop funding these rogue agencies or step down. Words mean nothing without action, and Republicans have been WEAK on action. — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) August 9, 2022

But the Left has gone apoplectic over his statement …

Are you aware that the current director of the FBI was appointed by Trump? — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 9, 2022

Umm … so?

Man, the Party of Law and Order

Sure gets upset when Law and Order applies to them — William Buecker, VOTE BLUE (@wcbuecker) August 9, 2022

Still waiting for anyone to tell us what law Trump has allegedly broken that would warrant … well, a warrant.

Are you threatening the Attorney General of the United States? Seriously? Wow. — JaMaKe K 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻💙🌊🌊🌊 (@KJamake) August 9, 2022

Waves AND the Ukrainian flag.

Yikes.

So your plan is Obstruction of Justice? Get ready for your indictment, Kev. — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 9, 2022

These idiots.

Kevin, the 1/6 committee wants to talk to you. P.S. Democrats will be holding onto the House. — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) August 9, 2022

Nah, Barb, they won’t.

You are a disgrace to our country. Never again talk about the “rule of law” and “Backing the blue.” — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 9, 2022

Aww, the Lincoln Project … err, sorry … Republicans against Trumpism showed up.

Of course.

Whoa, whoa, whoa there cupcake. Are you saying it’s OK for a politician to have classified information stored in their property (or a private email server) and the DOJ SHOULDN’T Investigate them… pic.twitter.com/XaznZBSzQV — Teapot Dome was Amateur Hour!🇺🇦 (@HarrenGWarding) August 9, 2022

They’re such simple, predictable little creatures.

So yeah, the FBI has some ‘splainin’ to do.

And so does Garland.

