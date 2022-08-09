Sounds like Kevin McCarthy is none too pleased with the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

We like how he says, ‘WHEN Republicans take back the House’.

That’s how we feel about it.

His statement is as follows:

Dark McCarthy! HA!

Now, you have some people on the Right who are understandably doubtful that anything will come of this after what we all watched for the past six years now (yeah, it’s been six years, can you believe it!?).

Trending

But the Left has gone apoplectic over his statement …

Umm … so?

Still waiting for anyone to tell us what law Trump has allegedly broken that would warrant … well, a warrant.

Waves AND the Ukrainian flag.

Yikes.

These idiots.

Nah, Barb, they won’t.

Aww, the Lincoln Project … err, sorry … Republicans against Trumpism showed up.

Of course.

They’re such simple, predictable little creatures.

So yeah, the FBI has some ‘splainin’ to do.

And so does Garland.

***

Related:

Laughs in Hunter Biden: Amy Siskind’s attempt to place a bet on WHY the FBI raided Trump’s home does not go well, like at all

Dial set to CRINGE: Dan Rather becomes the butt of his own LAME knock-knock joke about the FBI raiding Trump’s home

The View’s ‘pet conservative’ Alyssa Farah Griffin shames the RIGHT for ‘rhetoric’ after FBI raids Trump’s home (Dana Loesch ain’t havin’ NONE of it)

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FBIKevin McCarthyrepublicansstatementTrump