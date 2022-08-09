Remember after the 2020 Election and Big Tech, the media, the Left, and Democrats couldn’t stop themselves from bragging about how they ‘won’? They called it ‘fortifying the election,’ basically admitting there was a whole lot more to Biden winning than just people deciding for themselves and voting.

Their egos were more important than keeping it quiet, and thank God for that because we were able to start making changes to voting to keep them from ever doing this again.

Case in point, Marc Elias couldn’t help himself … he had to let the cat out of the bag about the FBI’s raid on Trump’s home. He called it a, ‘blockbuster in American politics’.

Troglodyte.

The media is missing the really, really big reason why the raid today is a potential blockbuster in American politics.👇 pic.twitter.com/3BdI9NA9Az — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) August 9, 2022

… shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States.

Sounds like what they’ve been shooting for with the J6 Committee Hearings as well.

They’re terrified of Trump running again.

They should be.

Yes, I recognize the legal challenge that application of this law to a president would garner (since qualifications are set in Constitution). But the idea that a candidate would have to litigate this is during a campaign is in my view a "blockbuster in American politics." — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) August 9, 2022

Yeah, Marc can’t help himself. He’s a smug douche, through and through.

The guy who created the Russia collusion hoax in 2016 and orchestrated the widespread, coordinated campaign to change election laws and processes in 2020 admits this is about the regime rigging yet another election. https://t.co/iXxg1A5UHy — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 9, 2022

What she said.

Hillary in prison yet for her violations of this statute? — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) August 9, 2022

So, does this mean Her Thighness can never run again? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) August 9, 2022

The rules only apply to Republicans, duh.

Unbelievable that Elias admitted on a public forum that this is 100% political. — Just a RKT guy….. (@barnacles71) August 9, 2022

Unbelievable? Not at all, he knows there are zero consequences for saying the quiet part out loud for him.

***

Related:

She knows she’s Nancy Pelosi, RIGHT?! Nancy Pelosi claims ‘no one is above the law’ when asked about FBI raiding Trump’s home and OH the irony

‘I’ve seen ENOUGH’: Kevin McCarthy goes scorched Earth on Garland in statement on FBI raiding Trump’s home and the Left can’t DEAL

Dial set to CRINGE: Dan Rather becomes the butt of his own LAME knock-knock joke about the FBI raiding Trump’s home

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!