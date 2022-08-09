We figured Rep. Eric Swalwell would be front and center talking (tweeting?) out of his backside about the FBI raiding Trump’s home but the fact he got all big and bad in a tweet about the warrant made even us laugh. Show it or shut it?

OOOH SO TOUGH.

Careful, he might pass gas around you or something.

Donald Trump has a copy of the search warrant. He’d show us the warrant if he were so wronged. Show it or shut it. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 9, 2022

Trump isn’t the one suspected of an inappropriate relationship with a Communist Chinese Spy, Eric.

Guess he was feeling left out and needed a good dragging.

How's Fang Fang, cheater? — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 9, 2022

Yeah, how is she, Eric?

So does the DOJ. Show it or shut it — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 9, 2022

If it's sealed he can't show it or he faces a contempt charge. The FEDs are the ones that need to lay out their case if they have one. — Dan McClinton (@DanMcClinton1) August 9, 2022

Huh, who knew?

Sit down spy banger. — Kirk – Jeffersonian terrorist (@Kirkralphb) August 9, 2022

We say Spy Banger open for Angry Beavers in 2002.

The case files are sealed d**che canoe, you know this. Once again you’re just thirsty for retweets on Twitter from idiots. — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) August 9, 2022

Yes, Eric is so very, very thirsty.

That just about sums things up for us as well.

