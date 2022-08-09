The first thing we thought when we saw this tweet was, ‘Why does she keep using that picture? She hasn’t looked like that in over 20 years.’ Ok, so that was more like the second thing we thought, but still …

As if we needed another reminder of the bullet we absolutely dodged when this horrific harpy from Hell lost in 2016.

She continues to be the herpes of politics, just refusing to go away.

Case in point:

Every “But her emails” hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values. Just saying!https://t.co/4TiUxjmRNY pic.twitter.com/rflM8fTAbw — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 9, 2022

Just saying.

Ugh. Nasty.

She still can’t stand that Trump beat her. Great, ain’t it?

You’re fundraising off your criminal negligence? Not surprised. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 9, 2022

Flaunting her own corruption because she’s gotten away with so many things … but Trump might have some declassified docs or something.

So you are admitting to a crime and trying to profit from it? — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) August 9, 2022

Ahem.

Folx need to understand that most innocent people delete 30k emails about yoga and destroy their servers. I do that every couple weeks in the name of democracy. — ✌🏽🇺🇦🦖Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 9, 2022

Awww, that’s right.

Remember when you lost to Trump? Just saying! pic.twitter.com/rskXVZo7On — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) August 9, 2022

We do we do!

Every day that I remember you lost and never got to be POTUS is a great day. It's a wonderful day. It make me smile. 😀 — Ghosts Of Home 7️⃣ (@SteelerChris) August 9, 2022

If the FBI wasn’t corrupt as it is you would be in jail a long time ago. Thank your lucky starts that they were bought off so easily. — 🍊I Meme Therefore I Am 🍊🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 9, 2022

You’re the one who the FBI should’ve raided. — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) August 9, 2022

They throw their corruption in our faces and laugh about it. This is the ruling elite in America…Buy the merch like the grateful indentured servants we allow you to be — Gina Fonseca (@GMamma4) August 9, 2022

Why are you using a 40 year old photo to sell hats and shirts ? 🤔 — DeniseVB (@blogho) August 9, 2022

Great question, right?!

That woman looks like a daughter she didn’t have … heh.

