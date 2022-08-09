The first thing we thought when we saw this tweet was, ‘Why does she keep using that picture? She hasn’t looked like that in over 20 years.’ Ok, so that was more like the second thing we thought, but still …

As if we needed another reminder of the bullet we absolutely dodged when this horrific harpy from Hell lost in 2016.

She continues to be the herpes of politics, just refusing to go away.

Case in point:

Just saying.

Ugh. Nasty.

She still can’t stand that Trump beat her. Great, ain’t it?

Flaunting her own corruption because she’s gotten away with so many things … but Trump might have some declassified docs or something.

Ahem.

Awww, that’s right.

We do we do!

Great question, right?!

That woman looks like a daughter she didn’t have … heh.

***

***

