Seems our pals in the FBI and on the Left don’t want us to call the FBI’s raid on Trump’s home a raid because apparently calling a raid a raid sets bad optics since a raid is not a good thing and we’re helping Trump ‘frame the messaging.’

Because you know, how dare we call a raid a raid when it’s evil Trump who was raided.

We’d ask what the Hell is wrong with these people but we’re pretty sure we don’t want to know.

People have to stop calling it a "raid." It was a lawful search pursuant to a warrant. Don't let Trump and pals frame the messaging. — Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) August 9, 2022

This blue-check wrote an entire thread on it.

Heh.

Someone said the alternative to "raid" also needs to be short and snappy. I think the phrase needs to suggest due process of law to counter the right-wing narrative that Trump's home was "under siege" and "occupied." Okaaaay. Fiiiine. I'll go with "search." — Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) August 9, 2022

Search.

Right.

Also, the main point: "search" is accurate and "raid" is not. — Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) August 9, 2022

Wow. You know you’ve probably argued with this woman at some point.

Just sayin’.

And it isn't a game. pic.twitter.com/TfeTdqJvAi — Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) August 9, 2022

https://t.co/2oVIVyMQYP

Yes. The connotations of "raid" suggest what Trump wants to suggest: 🔹a siege

🔹his home was "occupied"

🔹law enforcement harassing him Really, the officers were allowed in, they looked for stuff, retrieved what they were looking for, and left. — Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) August 9, 2022

It is a raid.

Trump had that press release ready. News sources are quoting it and using his phrases. This is what Trump does well: Shapes a media narrative. — Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) August 9, 2022

So you know, Trump’s skirt was too short.

Please folks stop calling it a “raid.” — Symone D. Sanders-Townsend (@SymoneDSanders) August 9, 2022

Yeah, folks.

Quit calling it what it is.

It makes the FBI look bad and stuff.

What should we call it? Is this like redefining words again? Like woman, recession, vaccine …

Things you don’t get to do: tell Americans what they can say. — Will Collier (@willcollier) August 9, 2022

Yeah, she had to know this was a mistake.

You're right. It was a Nazi house search. (Also, it was a raid.) — Ultra Calvin Will Not Comply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶🚜 (@shoveitjack) August 9, 2022

Because "raid" doesn't poll well… — Curtis Daytona (@DaytonaCurtis) August 9, 2022

It's a raid.

A recession is two back-to-back quarters of negative GDP.

And a woman is an adult human female. And there's nothing you can do about it. — Seb Kowalski – BADG3RMAN (@BADG3RMANTV) August 9, 2022

But you know, it wasn’t a raid … just a raid.

Yeah, that’s it.

***

