It’s been interesting to watch the DOJ scramble and try to downplay and even avoid taking responsibility for the raid (RAID RAID RAID RAID RAID) on Trump’s home by the FBI. Guess they figured out this was NOT a smart thing to do as they have not only made themselves look like absolute villains, but they’ve turned Trump into a martyr of sorts.

Something we thought NOBODY would ever be able to do.

If their goal was to get the guy elected again they may well have succeeded. Especially when you look at the ‘road to the raid’ and take a gander at the man it appears to have all started with, David Ferriero. Check out this thread from Jason Foster:

More recent historical context for current events. According to @Newsweek, the "road to the raid" on a former President's home began with NARA and National Archivist David Ferriero. I have some experience dealing with him.🧵 1. https://t.co/gZJKowF0Nu pic.twitter.com/diT7KGZOsE — Jason Foster (@JsnFostr) August 10, 2022

This is shocking.

Ok, so it’s related to Hillary Clinton and totally not shocking but still.

2. He sidelined NARA's independent watchdog on paid admin leave for 2 years, a needless waste of taxpayer money that also ensured less oversight of his agency at the time.https://t.co/BOsb2tCeeW — Jason Foster (@JsnFostr) August 10, 2022

Gosh, why would he have done that?

It gets better.

Worse?

3. Here is Mr. Ferriero's letter to @ChuckGrassley from September 2015 responding to Qs about what he did (or didn't do) about Hillary Clinton's secret, offsite email server.https://t.co/xx6yfP3nH0 pic.twitter.com/OnXmAkGadf — Jason Foster (@JsnFostr) August 10, 2022

Key words being, ‘or didn’t do.’

4. Mr. Ferriero did *not* take a muscular approach to retrieving those federal records, "deferring to the State Department review" instead. "We do not believe that it is appropriate or necessary at this time for NARA to request that the Attorney General initiate an action." pic.twitter.com/lOOiFhYUit — Jason Foster (@JsnFostr) August 10, 2022

Guess he had a change of heart with Trump and his mementos?

5. And under Mr. Ferriero, NARA had never conducted an inspection of the State Department's records system because it did not "warrant an inspection." pic.twitter.com/iI5GExLUMG — Jason Foster (@JsnFostr) August 10, 2022

But now it does? This is so bizarre.

6. Clinton's lawyer had a thumb drive containing classified material from her server. But, hey, no big deal. No warrant. No raid. No team of FBI agents. After all, his "law firm is taking 'appropriate measures' to secure the files."https://t.co/76iKwZi5JC pic.twitter.com/gYi3dCEJcr — Jason Foster (@JsnFostr) August 10, 2022

They should just be honest and admit this is all political and even personal and are doing everything they can to keep Trump from running again.

At least then it wouldn’t be a bunch of BS lies.

