Gosh, this didn’t exactly make the FBI any more popular. Just sayin’.
FBI Director Denounces Trump Supporters for Using Violent Rhetoric Following Mar-a-Lago Search https://t.co/rrImxAMh9o
— NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) August 10, 2022
From NBCDFW:
The director of the FBI had strong words Wednesday for supporters of former President Donald Trump who have been using violent rhetoric in the wake of his agency’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Christopher Wray, who was appointed as the agency’s director in 2017 by Trump, called threats circulating online against federal agents and the Justice Department “deplorable and dangerous.”
“I’m always concerned about threats to law enforcement,” Wray said. “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with.”
Wray made the remarks following a news conference during a long-planned visit to the agency’s field office in Omaha, Nebraska, where he discussed the FBI’s focus on cybersecurity. He declined to answer questions about the hours-long search Monday by FBI agents of Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida resort.
Because you know, the people who are pissed off about the FBI’s actions are the real problem.
REALLY DUDE?!
These people we keep deliberately kicking in the face are threatening me. https://t.co/FLd3ElTnjq
— Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) August 11, 2022
The left used violent rhetoric and threats of violence against judges for weeks. The FBI didn’t denounce a single instance. https://t.co/eojTxK5aum
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 11, 2022
— mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) August 10, 2022
He can shove it.
— Frank (@richardrahl1086) August 11, 2022
That works.
All day, every day.
I haven't used any violent rhetoric but I'll go ahead and denounce the FBI director.
He gives me "Director of the Gestapo" vibes
— Shane's Breakfast Taco Hat ✝️ (@oklumberman) August 10, 2022
Did he say the same about the violent rhetoric from people protesting in front of the homes of SCOTUS Justices and vandalizing crisis pregnancy centers?
— K. Walker (@TheMrsKnowItAll) August 10, 2022
Lol remember when our VP literally raised money for violent rioters and criminals and BLM burned our country down for months? https://t.co/P9hF7JKSKF
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2022
We do we do!
The fbi director needs to show his work. We want see these evidence.
— RM (@WaTxCa) August 11, 2022
Tyrant upset about free speech
— Factotum (@emery__bored) August 10, 2022
I read stuff like this about Supreme Court justices every day and no one says a thing.
— Rhonda Rhoades-Musk (@RhondaR45106312) August 10, 2022
Let me guess… the ONLY person threatening is Ray Epps
— SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 10, 2022
The authoritarian Marxist bastard can go fornicate with himself…
— Britt Griffith (@britttgriffith) August 11, 2022
What a polite way of saying that, EL OH EL.
And fin.
***
