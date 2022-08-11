If you look in the dictionary at the definition of train wreck, Kamala Harris’ pic will be right there.

You would probably also find her picture by the term ‘word salad.’

And hypocrite.

And opportunist.

You get the gist.

You don’t have to abandon your faith or beliefs to agree that the government should not be making personal decisions for women. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 10, 2022

The same people who wanted to force people to take the vaccine via government mandate don’t think the government should be able to set any restrictions around abortion. See how hypocrite works here?

As usual, she tweets, people point and laugh (or mock brutally):

Including their decision to be vaccinated, or their decision to keep and bear whatever firearm they wish? — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) August 11, 2022

But you really do have to abandon your beliefs if you’re going to pretend to be a Christian who supports abortion. — Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) August 11, 2022

Fighting the good fight against vaccine mandates and mask mandates again are we? — Britt 🧂 (@TweetsByBritt) August 11, 2022

Unless Pfizer says otherwise. — Libertarian Law Grad (@libertarianJD) August 11, 2022

Right?

Government shouldn’t be making decisions for anyone but you know, mandates and stuff 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Hear Me Roar (@freyas_house) August 11, 2022

I agree.

The government shouldn’t be making personal decisions for ANYONE. — David Draiman (@davidmdraiman) August 10, 2022

Um. That’s why SCOTUS ruled as they did, because the govt WAS making personal decision for women. — Tennessee Free 🥃 🇺🇸🐝 #TimeForAReckoning (@revmormor) August 11, 2022

There ya’ go.

All SCOTUS did was put this issue back on the states.

What is a woman? I can give you extra time if needed. By the way, great job on the border. Shows real focus and commitment — Vanessa Atalanta Wisedog (@Wisedog4) August 11, 2022

Guess she knows what a woman is now?

