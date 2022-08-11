Full transparency, we thought this was so dumb from Steve Schmidt that at first, we wondered if he had been hacked. This is the sort of thing you see on accounts that have been hacked, selling sunglasses, PS5s … or they include a link to a site that will supposedly tell you who unfollowed you.

But it appears he might really be selling them.

For charity.

If so, how TF did he get so many PS5s?!

Hello twitter family i have a bunch of #PS5 for retail price for you guys! DM Me to purchase! (All proceeds will go directly towards charity). pic.twitter.com/NZrDvV5CFz — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 10, 2022

Just weird, right?

The reactions though? We’ll let them speak for themselves …

ANNNNNND WE’RE DEAD.

*cough cough*

Ouch.

If he actually bought these he should be arrestedhttps://t.co/19dfnPGODB — Ese (@EseConActitud) August 11, 2022

Something seems really off here.

An emoji doesn't exist for how hard I laughed at this. https://t.co/BPP2MXiNRW — Mike -I Better Shape Up- Easterwood (@realMEasterwood) August 10, 2022

ok groomer https://t.co/1NPyBcedgF — The Truth Monkey (@TheTruthMonkey) August 10, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

*breathes*

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He did follow up with this:

Still have 2 more #PS5 Left for retail price DM me to purchase! All proceeds will go directly towards charity! https://t.co/Em7saND20Y — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 10, 2022

Over/under on Steve Schmidt having gotten hacked? https://t.co/JfG7XxFjPS — Damin Toell (@damintoell) August 10, 2022

That would be preferable to the idea that he somehow has a bunch of PS5s for sale.

Heh.

***

Related:

‘Social-justice rock/paper/scissors’: Having run out of straight white men to blame, SJW creates ‘white-adjacent privilege’ and LOL

Conservatives respond to FBI Director DENOUNCING their rhetoric after FBI raided Trump’s home and HOOBOY was that ever dumb

NO mercy! Greg Price OWNS the very Dems who keep saying ‘Nobody is above the law,’ after FBI raids Trump’s home in savage thread

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!