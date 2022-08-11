It’s hard to keep up with the latest and not-so-greatest lies we’re being fed by the Left and the media.

Same difference, we know.

And it’s not just lies, but it’s also the changing of definitions and the spinning of spins and spinning again of what was already been spun … we read this crap every day and even WE find it hard at times to keep up, let alone everyday normal people who don’t subject themselves to the Hell that is politics.

Luckily, Patriot USA was good enough to put all of this into a thread so even someone who barely looks at Twitter (you know, sane people) can get an idea of the deception, deflection, and spin we’re seeing … (insert the ‘we don’t normally cover randos’ policy here):

We are in a recession, January 6 wasn't an insurrection, COVID didn’t originate in a wet market, Jussie Smollett wasn’t the victim of a hate crime, Kavanaugh wasn't a gang rapist, Biden didn’t get 81mm votes, men can't get pregnant, Hunters laptop isn’t Russian disinformation. — Patriot USA (@lorraine01640) August 7, 2022

Keep going.

Systematic racism no longer exist in America unless it's fabricated. Hillary Clinton was given the answers to the debait and payed no penalty. Trump never said to drink Clorox or disinfectant, yet unhealthy media took the opportunity to mislead their following rather educate — Patriot USA (@lorraine01640) August 7, 2022

Ok, the list is good enough that even this nitpicky grammar-crazy editor can ignore the few errors … it’s good stuff.

Remember when Donna Brazile gave Hillary the questions to the CNN debate before it even started? Man, we’d forgotten about that.

These people are corrupt AF.

them to the science he spoke of. To this day Bigfoot has more eyewitnesses and credibility than Christine Blasey Fords allegations. Biden has not had one accomplishment of value for all Americans in 48 years of public service. January 6th is a nothing burger 🍔. — Patriot USA (@lorraine01640) August 7, 2022

Bigfoot is more believable than Christine Blasey Ford.

HA HA HA HA

Love that.

Oh, and January 6th is a nothing burger.

Formally known as the Russia collusion nothing burger. Repackaged as the Ukraine call and impeachment nothing burger. Yet the media still willfully and deliberately manipulates and controls those who don't understand basic civics and the Constitution. — Patriot USA (@lorraine01640) August 7, 2022

The media will always be the media …

But the more we’re able to call them out and educate people on the reality of the current state of this country, the better.

And threads like this get it done.

