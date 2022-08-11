Merrick Garland used the word ‘search’ a lot during his short and not-all-all enlightening statement – guess he got the memo on not calling it a raid.

Oh, and he won’t say much about what they were doing or why they were doing it but he sure was fussy with anyone and everyone who is pissed off about this raid on Trump’s home.

Watch:

AG GARLAND: "I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter." pic.twitter.com/BAtUwzAdz5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 11, 2022

So yup, he said a whole lot of nothing except for the gimme on how he signed off on the search warrant.

And not taking any questions? How very Biden of him.

So glad he isn’t on SCOTUS. — Caffeine Lover (@CaffeineLover) August 11, 2022

he's a complete partisan hack — Mark Riedel (@markriedel1977) August 11, 2022

Correct.

Revengeful prick — Jimmy (@cousinit3) August 11, 2022

I wish he would defend the Attacks & threats on SCOTUS as much as he did the corrupt FBI! — Eva RHYNEARSON (@unbridledgranny) August 11, 2022

Remember when he helped frame parents as domestic terrorists?

We do.

Figures….worst ever AG. He's a political hack who cares nothing for the law or this country's citizens. Can him. — Patriotmom🇺🇸🇨🇺 (@reedmom54) August 11, 2022

All of the clowns (like Colbert and Swalwell) that said this was Christopher Wray doing this look dumb. We all knew this was from above. — Chuck Dog (@mdog4liberty) August 11, 2022

A perfect patsy to lay the blame for what is coming in November… https://t.co/HMVzHHuCND — JAFO (@CCnutson) August 11, 2022

So all those Sources Say stories that said he didn't know, those Sources are going to be named right? Ahahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/J55qKjoAYT — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) August 11, 2022

Sources. Riiiiight.

***

***

