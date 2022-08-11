Remember way back when, when Rep. Eric Swalwell claimed he was receiving threatening phone calls after he appeared on Tucker Carlson? Probably as a way to somehow paint Tucker’s fans and audience with the same broad, bigoted, ugly, extremist brush. At the time, people couldn’t help but notice the strange southern accent that only someone who didn’t actually live in the south or know any southern people would use if they were impersonating someone from the south.

Welp, Eric received another threat, this time after his comments on the Trump raid.

Note, this is really foul and horrible, so we suggest if you’re in public to use headphones or earbuds before listening:

LISTEN to this death threat against my children. Since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump, McCarthy, and MAGA Republicans are stoking violent rhetoric against lawmakers and law enforcement. Someone is going to get killed. pic.twitter.com/k9tmmjzhtK — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 10, 2022

Awful, right? You’d think he’d be reporting this to the police, not putting his campaign logo on it and putting it on Twitter, if it was real, right? Like, why give this person any sort of notoriety? Call the cops, give them the message, don’t put your logo on it and protect your family.

But we suppose the sweet Twitter cred was more important.

Oh, and that other message? Listen closely … sound familiar?

Listen to this. It’s the Tucker Carlson effect. Tucker attacks me. His fans respond with threats to kill my family. And Tucker knows exactly what he’s doing. pic.twitter.com/PsSLYbctXa — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 22, 2021

Right. This one was almost a year ago.

See a pattern yet?

Man, this one very specific southerner really has it in for Eric. Almost like he’s playing a character or a caricature.

Can you show us the police report? — Lake Bum (@dustopian) August 11, 2022

Yeah, show us the report. Then we’ll believe him.

Congrats. These are very hard to fake. — Ed Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) August 11, 2022

Attention, @TwitterSafety: Congressman Honeypot is in violation of your announced Civic Integrity Policy and is making up fake recordings (again) to influence an election. Please take the appropriate action against him. — Ultra Calvin Will Not Comply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶🚜 (@shoveitjack) August 11, 2022

Oops.

Given the source and the plethora of fake hate crimes over the last 5 years, which all seem to go in one direction, how can we know that this is a valid and serious threat made by a real deranged person and not a fake threat created to push a politically convenient narrative? — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) August 11, 2022

Every time something happens with Trump this idiot miraculously gets a threatening voicemail from someone with a fake southern accent. He knows that we know he makes all this up, right? https://t.co/r5sj1gl1ZP — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 11, 2022

His ferret-brained followers seem to lap it up with a spoon.

Maybe you can give @RandPaul & @SteveScalise a call. Oh & conference in Justices Alito, Kavanaugh, Barrett, Gorsuch & Thomas just for kicks. Please have @KamalaHarris @RepMaxineWaters & @SenSchumer ready to explain how violent rhetoric works, or did y'all redefine that too?😏🙄 https://t.co/rdmUBDO6pJ — Mark_4America (@Mark_4America) August 11, 2022

Hey, there could be one very ticked-off guy who pretends to be a southerner out there who needs help and if this is real we hope Eric does contact the police, file a police report, and take action since this is pretty obviously the same person. However, if it’s not real (and we’re leaning that way), he needs to stop using his family this way. It’s not cool and it’s not at all smart.

