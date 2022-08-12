Ever since the FBI raided Trump’s home, we have seen Lefty after Lefty taunt the former president and all but dare him to release the search warrant if he had nothing to hide. We believe Eric Swalwell told him multiple times to put up or shut up.

Because you know, Eric is suuuuuuuper tough and stuff.

So it’s hilarious how upset they are with Trump for doing exactly what they wanted him to … he released the warrant.

To Breitbart.

EXCLUSIVE from Breitbart: Weekends exist! pic.twitter.com/FWQvc4ljgF — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 12, 2022

Predictably, the Left is now b*tching about the way Trump released the warrant …

Because that’s all they know how to do.

Predictably, Trump RELEASED the warrant with the names of the FBI agents unredacted. The one that will be released will redact those names. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 12, 2022

Not to be completely heartless here but remember when these same people had zero concern or empathy for SCOTUS justices who were being threatened and harassed at their homes after some dillhole leaked the coming Roe decision?

We do.

Trump apparently leaked the warrant to Breitbart. The DOJ had sought to redact or shield the names of agents involved. Trump took no caution. The Breitbart article has names of agents, which obviously puts a target on their back. Reprehensible. Trump needs to be stopped. Enough. — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) August 12, 2022

But you know, it only matters when the people they care about could be put in danger.

Case in point …

Trump and Breitbart are trying to get FBI agents killed. https://t.co/MivjQTbdpr — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 12, 2022

REEEEEE!

The SCOTUS leaker was trying to get SCOTUS justices killed.

Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy …

"WhY dOeSn'T tRuMp ReLeAsE tHe WaRrAnT?!" Trump releases warrant. "WHY IS HE RELEASING THE WARRANT?!" https://t.co/b2xu83U0uD — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 12, 2022

"Donald Trump why don't you release the warrant!" /Donald Trump releases the warrant "NO NOT LIKE THAT" https://t.co/q8B9V9tgTr — Tiger Durden (@RummaTumTums) August 12, 2022

Careful what you ask for, Lefties.

Think you’d know that by now.

