Wow.

We had to watch this more than once to believe it was real.

Hey Biden admin losers, when even ABC has doubts about your propaganda you KNOW it’s bad.

Watch this between Jonathan Karl and Karine Jean-Pierre, he even calls the act, ‘Orwellian’:

Psst. Karine. Raising taxes and printing money won’t reduce inflation …

Notice she didn’t really answer his question.

They never do.

We never thought we’d miss Jenn Psaki but man, Karine is just bad at this.

Oh yeah, and it will really hurt the lower and middle class.

Yay, Democrats!

Cringe-worthy. Yup.

