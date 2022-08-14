Wow.

We had to watch this more than once to believe it was real.

Hey Biden admin losers, when even ABC has doubts about your propaganda you KNOW it’s bad.

Watch this between Jonathan Karl and Karine Jean-Pierre, he even calls the act, ‘Orwellian’:

ABC'S JONATHAN KARL: "Isn't it almost Orwellian? How can you call it the Inflation Reduction Act when the nonpartisan experts say it's not gonna bring inflation down?" KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "I appreciate the question." pic.twitter.com/tmtFTdsgXx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 14, 2022

Psst. Karine. Raising taxes and printing money won’t reduce inflation …

Notice she didn’t really answer his question.

They never do.

We never thought we’d miss Jenn Psaki but man, Karine is just bad at this.

😂😂 She’s so bad at her job. She actually makes me respect Peppermint Patty even more. — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) August 14, 2022

I thought the Admin said inflation wasn’t bad. Now it’s bad enough to get a bill to reduce it. She never answered the question. Joke. — I-Spy (@windkbba) August 14, 2022

“It’s not inflation…but we’re going to bring it down…but, it’s not inflation. Did you hear us? It’s not inflation.” — Charles Bellows (@CenTXLakeRat) August 14, 2022

She shouldn't be out there on the morning shows . — T.S. (@RealTJS2) August 14, 2022

Oh yeah, and it will really hurt the lower and middle class.

Yay, Democrats!

So her explanation is that the CBO took none of what she said into account in making their determination? I guess democrats are just that stupid — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) August 14, 2022

She is so very terrible at her job. Embarrassing. — Patriotic ma (@allar1_jamie) August 14, 2022

Cringe-worthy. Yup.

***

***

