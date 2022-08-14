Al Franken … really Liz?

And we thought it was bad when fake rancher Kevin Costner (who lives in Colorado) endorsed Liz based on his fake show that is actually located in Montana and not Wyoming, but pretty sure Al is worse. You guys remember Al, right? Before he resigned in shame over a photo of him pretending to grab a young woman’s boobs he magically won an election based on a bunch of ballots being found in a car’s trunk?

Yeah, that guy.

Welp, he’s endorsed Liz Cheney and you know the people of Wyoming will just LOVE that.

I’ve decided to endorse @RepLizCheney for the Republican nomination for the House seat In Wyoming it’s my first time endorsing in a GOP primary. But I think Al Franken’s support will carry a lot of weight with WY Republicans. — Al Franken (@alfranken) August 13, 2022

So strange.

In 3 days, Wyoming will defeat Liz Cheney. pic.twitter.com/U4A0eRKRha — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 13, 2022

Two days, now.

That a very gripping endorsement, Al. pic.twitter.com/rouqbZFedR — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 13, 2022

Maybe she can hit the road with you on your comedy tour when she gets voted out, because she sure as hell isn’t getting re-elected. — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) August 13, 2022

Not quite an endorsement I would want. pic.twitter.com/QClELeqGJs — 🍀☘ Tabatha-The Ginger Snap 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) August 13, 2022

Why are you referring to yourself in the third person? 🤣🤣🤣 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 13, 2022

Good to know you're keeping abreast of congressional races in flyover America — Dan, Purveyor of Balderdash and Chicanery (@Libertybibbledy) August 14, 2022

We see what he did here.

A democrat endorsed a democrat, imagine my shock. — Get off my lawn Dawson👌🇺🇸👌 (@DonMinnesota) August 14, 2022

Yeah not in the way you think it will — Mostly peaceful inflation (@C0nservatlve) August 14, 2022

So much for that #MeToo facade for liberals, eh? Funny how y'all will support candidates like Gropin' Al Franken and Child Molestin' Joe Morrissey. pic.twitter.com/3LKmvbjvdg — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) August 13, 2022

Wow what rock did you crawl out from under? — #NuclearMAGA Joe Kennedy, Truth JosepKennedy (@Freedom4USNow) August 14, 2022

That one under the bridge.

***

Related:

THIS: Mom takes the CDC and their original COVID restrictions APART reminding them what they did to Americans to ‘protect us’ in SAVAGE thread

‘Orwellian’: Karine Jean-Pierre falls apart when even ABC’s Jon Karl doesn’t buy Biden’s ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ will reduce inflation (watch)

‘Dumbest tweet in HISTORY’: Media comparing Liz Cheney to Obi-Wan in that she’ll be more POWERFUL after losing BACKFIRES

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!