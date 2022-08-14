Al Franken … really Liz?

And we thought it was bad when fake rancher Kevin Costner (who lives in Colorado) endorsed Liz based on his fake show that is actually located in Montana and not Wyoming, but pretty sure Al is worse. You guys remember Al, right? Before he resigned in shame over a photo of him pretending to grab a young woman’s boobs he magically won an election based on a bunch of ballots being found in a car’s trunk?

Yeah, that guy.

Welp, he’s endorsed Liz Cheney and you know the people of Wyoming will just LOVE that.

So strange.

Two days, now.

