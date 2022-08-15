Ok, so we don’t want to be overly cruel or super critical as we know John Fetterman had a stroke recently but … yikes. What the Hell is going on here and are the Democrats sure this guy is really ok to run?

Watch.

We thought this was Biden and not Fetterman for a minute.

On second thought, we’re not entirely sure this has anything to do with a stroke … perhaps he’s just not a great speaker. See, Kamala, don’t feel bad – other people have trouble too.

Heh.

NOT NEW JERSEY!

Sounds like he has never been ok.

Watch again.

OOOOMG, it’s Fetterman with Biden’s face.

This is literally the stuff of nightmares.

Something like that.

***

