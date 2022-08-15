Ok, so we don’t want to be overly cruel or super critical as we know John Fetterman had a stroke recently but … yikes. What the Hell is going on here and are the Democrats sure this guy is really ok to run?

Watch.

John Fetterman is not okay. pic.twitter.com/3xiQwiBaT3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 15, 2022

We thought this was Biden and not Fetterman for a minute.

On second thought, we’re not entirely sure this has anything to do with a stroke … perhaps he’s just not a great speaker. See, Kamala, don’t feel bad – other people have trouble too.

Heh.

John Fetterman may not be able to speak in complete sentences and also lived off his parents until he was 40 but did you know that Dr. Oz once lived in New Jersey! — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 15, 2022

NOT NEW JERSEY!

Sounds like he has never been ok.

Watch again.

Again: a wife standing by pretending her husband is fit for something he clearly is not instead of asking him to take care of himself. Not a good look. — LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) August 15, 2022

I will always blame that so called fashionista Jill Biden, she knew he couldn't do the job — Ultra-MAGA Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) August 15, 2022

pic.twitter.com/mazWlLr6lO — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) August 15, 2022

OOOOMG, it’s Fetterman with Biden’s face.

This is literally the stuff of nightmares.

Why isn’t Oz out on the trail constantly reminding people that lilly-white Fetterman wrongly pulled a shotgun on a black jogger because Fetterman incorrectly believed the jogger was involved in a shooting?https://t.co/4QugCXIk3t — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) August 15, 2022

And people won't care when they vote, smh. I guess if they can elect Biden, this isn't any worse. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 15, 2022

Something like that.

***

Editor's Note:

