The so-called ‘hits’ just keep on a-comin’ for our friends in the FBI.

Again, not great timing for the FBI, with the whole raiding Trump’s house thing …

Not great at all.

What.

The.

Eff?

Riiight.

Let the armed protesters INTO the Capitol to de-escalate.

That totally makes sense.

You know the face you make when you see a person all masked up driving their car ALONE with the windows rolled up? Yup, just made that face.

Who indeed?

Ahem.

Terrible.

What else are we going to find out about this FBI?

