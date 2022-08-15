The so-called ‘hits’ just keep on a-comin’ for our friends in the FBI.

Again, not great timing for the FBI, with the whole raiding Trump’s house thing …

Not great at all.

NEW: According to an FBI informant, the Michigan State Police allowed armed protesters into the Capitol in Lansing on April 30, 2020, at the specific request of the FBI, which wanted to "de-escalate" the situation. pic.twitter.com/MAGn8bcmrx — Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) August 15, 2022

What.

The.

Eff?

Dan Chappel, a confidential human source n the Gov. Whitmer kidnapping case, testified just now that he alerted his FBI handlers that he was concerned members of the Wolverine Watchmen, an armed militant group he had infiltrated, was preparing for violence outside the building. pic.twitter.com/oAFuF6kP2V — Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) August 15, 2022

Chappel wore a wire with a live transmitter. Less than a dozen Watchmen were at the event, but in the end hundreds of protestors were allowed into the building. Although the presence of the protestors in the Capitol was disruptive, there was no violence in the end. — Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) August 15, 2022

Chappel is currently testifying in the retrial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer (Adam Fox & Barry Croft, neither of whom were members of the Watchmen). Under cross, he is describing his actions to monitor the group during the spring and summer of 2020 — Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) August 15, 2022

His concern, he told Fox's defense attorney, was that the Watchmen might assault the building. Coincidentally, Fox was at the event that day, but not with the Watchmen, whom he would not meet until June of 2020. pic.twitter.com/E63FPdjhXW — Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) August 15, 2022

Chappel said he used his live wire to tell his handlers that the Watchmen were discussing their desire to take violent action and storm the building. According to his testimony, it was his warning that convinced the FBI to ask the MSP to open the doors. — Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) August 15, 2022

Riiight.

Let the armed protesters INTO the Capitol to de-escalate.

That totally makes sense.

You know the face you make when you see a person all masked up driving their car ALONE with the windows rolled up? Yup, just made that face.

Big Dan's handlers worked out of the Detroit FBI field office. It was headed at the time by Steven D'Antuono. He was promoted to take over DC FBI field office in October 2020–right before the Capitol protest. Who made this call? https://t.co/OWZd3tnrj4 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 15, 2022

Who indeed?

They did the same on January 6th https://t.co/EwQsxexPkI — Awakened (@BrandonHathaw12) August 15, 2022

Ahem.

So the FBI was behind both the false kidnapping plot of the governor and the storming of the Michigan capitol. What else were they up to around that time? https://t.co/Wm0WG21uLf — Bryce Greene (@TheGreeneBJ) August 15, 2022

This is how the FBI "de-escalates" with the Far Right: https://t.co/jsDYXZksFj — The old is dying and the new cannot be born… (@ZaphodsFolly) August 15, 2022

Terrible.

What else are we going to find out about this FBI?

