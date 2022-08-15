Nobody likes to be wrong on Twitter. Ok, that’s not entirely true, there are annoying people who enjoy being wrong just to annoy others … but most people like to come across as at least knowing what they’re talking about. For example, Noah Smith really really really likes solar and wind technologies:

People who instinctively and relentlessly look for reasons to oppose solar and wind are simply technophobes. They are afraid of change, afraid of weird scary new technologies that make their world look different. In 1910 they'd have been scared of cars. — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) August 14, 2022

It’s obvious from the first tweet that it didn’t get any better … comparing people who know solar and wind won’t produce enough energy to power this country to people who were afraid of cars? REALLY? People were more than happy to explain to Noah why he was not only wrong but embarrassingly wrong.

I didn’t know that Sunday was joke day. Solar and wind are not the panacea promised. They are like the cars you reference. A lauded technology that reveals it ugly side in due time. pic.twitter.com/vWBtnxYTRT — The Doctor (@TennantRob) August 14, 2022

LOL! You are the Luddite (that’s the word your inarticulate brain failed to find). Production & disposal of wind & solar are environmentally dirty, as is production/disposal of batteries. Enough wind power to make a difference in energy would literally modify the climate… badly. — Brandon Letsgo 🇺🇸 (@E__Strobel) August 15, 2022

No. We dismiss solar and wind because they are maintenance heavy, inefficient money grabs. Why do you fear nuclear, technophobe? — Commander Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) August 14, 2022

And yet here we are today https://t.co/rtaOSEggeX — Guardian USAF (@GuardianUSAF) August 15, 2022

Close to zero for several hours on Tuesday.

Yeah, that’s not good, guys.

That's not it. Fossil fuels have a huge advantage in energy density. That's undeniable. — Tom Matecki (@TomMatecki) August 14, 2022

Energy density only matters for transportation. — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) August 14, 2022

This is wrong, and technically ignorant. — "FLASH BAZBO – SPACE EXPLORER!" (@JimmyMcSavage) August 14, 2022

Describes Noah perfectly — Willy Lee (@williefroman) August 14, 2022

They are laughably inadequate for anyone's power needs, much less those of a global super power. We'd be wholly better off investing in small scale LFTR or other liquid salt reactors. You can fit a 200Mw reactor in 2 shipping containers. https://t.co/r853L0SzmD — Ultra Secret Amish Man (@AmishSecreto) August 15, 2022

Stay with me here, kid, stay with mehttps://t.co/Yu2K6MKitS — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) August 15, 2022

I love nuclear power, but the facts force me to recognize that it's only going to be a modest part of our future energy mix…and even that will require heavy government support.https://t.co/Yu2K6MKitS — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) August 15, 2022

The technologies that humanity uses to power our next energy transition will be determined by the cold hard facts of costs and feasibility, NOT by local politics. And all over the globe, companies and countries are switching to solar.https://t.co/Yu2K6MKitS — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) August 15, 2022

