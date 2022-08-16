Man oh man, the FBI was sloppy with the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping thing. Or at least it sure looks that way …

Julie Kelly has done such a great job keeping everyone updated on what is happening with the January 6 prisoners and also with the Whitmer kidnapping trial, especially since our pals in the mainstream media don’t seem all that concerned with reporting on either one.

Her latest thread on the Whitmer trial is something else … take a look:

OH MY – Back to Whitmer fednapping Defense breaking down cash payments made to "Big Dan" the main informant. FBI paid him for 17 weeks of "lost wages" for working full time as informant. (He was truck driver for USPS) He was only paid in cash by FBI. FBI paid Big Dan… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 16, 2022

The guy is called Big Dan? Sounds like a character in a really bad made-for-TV drama.

$7k related to an fednapping event in 8/20. $10k for fednapping trip to "recon" Whitmer's cottage and meet new FBI undercover agent in 9/20 $6k in cash on 10/20 a week after arrests in case. AND $23,540 IN CASH IN DECEMBER 2020 for job well done (my words) All paid by FBI. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 16, 2022

All paid by the FBI.

Wow.

So really, all paid by taxpayers.

Recall that "Big Dan" is playacting that he's an officer in a fake militia created by FBI. He talked to Adam Fox daily, sometimes several times a day. On several occasions, Big Dan offered credit cards with $5k to Fox and others to buy weapons, ammo, hotel rooms, etc. Fox… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 16, 2022

was destitute, unemployed (as were others due to pandemic) and trying to please Big Dan. Big Dan's FBI handlers urged him to keep pushing the cards, provided by another FBI informant the alleged head of Wisconsin fake militia. Fox and others never took them. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 16, 2022

Big Dan … heh.

Big Dan's testimony is devastating for government. Not only is he unconvincing that Adam Fox, who lived in cellar of vaccum shop without running water, gave the orders but it's clear Big Dan, taking orders from FBI handlers for Detroit FBI field office, initiated most convos. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 16, 2022

So does this mean Big Dan and his FBI handlers were pushing the kidnapping?

Asking for a friend.

At 7/20 mtg in vac shack, Big Dan, with FBI handlers listening, suggested fire rounds into governor mansions in multiple states, firing 3 rounds into Whitmer's cottage that could look like a hunting accident and other "extreme subject matter," defense says. At 8/20 mtg… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 16, 2022

Wow.

Big Dan, with handlers listening, suggests blowing up Whitmer's cottage or ambushing her on her way to remote cottage. Big Dan prompts group to conduct surveillance of cottage, how to blow up bridge with access to Whitmer cottage. BIg Dan confirms Fox gets high at every event. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 16, 2022

Wow wow.

Big Dan admitted he planned the "ruse" to get defendants to site of arrest on October 7, 2020. The "ruse" was to buy military gear from another FBI undercover agent, Red. Defense: "No one tried to give Red money for a bomb." Dan: "No." Big Dan and his FBI handler also… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 16, 2022

attempted to entrap Frank, another man in Virginia (man in his 70s, disabled vet) to do same to Gov. Northam. Big Dan and his FBI handler discuss giving Frank a recipe to make bombs. "Mission is to kill the governor specifically."https://t.co/hFiAdAsNW6 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 16, 2022

So much dirty pool here you guys.

submitted receipt to FBI which reimbursed Big Dan for $4k computer. Big Dan attended 4/30/20 rally at Lansing Capitol. He testified yesterday that FBI instructed Mich State Police to stand down and allow protesters into the building. DING DING — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 16, 2022

Another rally at Lansing Capitol on June 18. LOL defense showing photo of one of the properties raided by FBI–apparently the door was kicked in. DOJ objects: "He's just trying to make the FBI look bad." Croft defense atty going thru all chats, events Croft wasn't part of. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 16, 2022

‘He’s trying to make the FBI look bad.’

Nah, they’ve done a fine enough job of doing that all on their own.

***

***

