Sorry folks, Liz Cheney is anything but honorable.

Honestly, we’re not sure what’s more annoying, Lefties pretending Liz is somehow trying to save the country or some on the Right claiming she’s honorable for giving up her seat to fight Trump. Perhaps we should embrace the power of and because BOTH are freakin’ annoying.

Especially to someone from Wyoming.

Imagine if any of these people supporting Liz took even a single MOMENT to talk to someone in Wyoming and listen to why they are likely firing Liz today … think they’d be surprised to find out it’s not all about Trump and that it’s mainly on Liz not paying attention to her own state?

Mollie Hemingway dropped a whole lot of truth:

There is nothing honorable about denying your enemies due process, running a kangaroo court, pushing the country into poorly thought out wars, or joining with the left in its republic-destroying hysteria. Stop calling unseething hatred honorable. https://t.co/X3X0gMpbQ1 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 16, 2022

She’s no hero.

She’s no martyr.

She’s a self-promoting, thirsty, glory-hound trying to build her political career on the backs of Wyomingites who she has come to resent because they do not support her.

Let’s be real honest about who she is.

Er, seething. I’m tired — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 16, 2022

S’all good.

I guess we will know for sure once we find out what her new gig will be. My hunch tells me it'll be pretty lucrative, and was promised to her long ago in exchange for selling her soul. — Mike (@Fission1973) August 16, 2022

We’ve always figured Nancy Pelosi either promised her something really big or threatened her with something really big …

If Kevin McCarthy ran a stacked committee to investigate, say, Adam Schiff or Paul Pelosi, all while publicly airing texts from the media, what would @EsotericCD say then? What would @HeathMayo say? We all know what they would say. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) August 16, 2022

They’d be OUTRAGED! It would be TREASON!

But you know, it’s ok since it’s Trump.

