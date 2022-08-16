Oh look, it’s the usual suspects whining when Republicans do their jobs.

Ron Filipkowski seems fussy because 18 Republicans requested information from the DOJ around their raid on Trump’s home. This makes sense if you understand how our government works. Of course, if you’re an emotionally thin-skinned rage-harpy constantly tweeting out nonsense with the Ukrainian flag in your name like Ron, it seems like it’s like not ok and stuff.

18 Republican Members of Congress just sent a letter to Merrick Garland demanding that he disclose info relating to the confidential informant, and other info surrounding the search warrant. (The usual suspects). pic.twitter.com/ZM4vEhVQFE — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 15, 2022

Oh, but this from Norman Ornstein is really funny.

Soooo … questioning the government makes someone a traitor?

REALLY?!

Man, the Left sure does love throwing the words ‘traitor’ and ‘treason’ around these days.

Byron York took a far more measured approach than us:

Why do you call this letter treason? Another word might be oversight. Did you think the FBI could search the home of a former president as part of a criminal investigation and it wouldn't raise questions? Many news organizations are seeking much the same information. https://t.co/55pKb1Jbug — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 16, 2022

Yeah, there are going to be questions with something like this.

Lots of them.

And people aren’t traitors for asking them …

Congress has THE oversight role over the Executive Branch. It’s literally their job to question the DOJ. Anyone disputing this wants an all powerful executive branch that lords over the other two branches of government. — steve smithers (@stevesmithsnoq) August 16, 2022

Right?

It’s all just so bizarre, and a little scary.

Why do they call climate change a crisis? Or criticism of George Soros antisemitism? Hyperbole, identity politics and fear-mongering are the only means at their disposal to maintain their grip on power. — 🇺🇸Ultra-Haggis Agenda🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@tellcarl2) August 16, 2022

… the only means at their disposal to maintain their grip on power.

Boom.

“Orange man bad!” — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) August 16, 2022

Lefty par excellence. Been following him for years. Never heard an unbiased word come out of his mouth. — Dan Araz (@dan_araz) August 16, 2022

18 months — ARackOfStolenPassports (@Rack2882) August 16, 2022

And THAT’S what keeps sticking with this editor. If these documents were SO important, and SO dangerous, why wait 18 months? Not to mention, from what we can tell, Trump was complying so … none of this makes sense.

Unless you look at it from a political point of view, and then it sadly does.

***

***

