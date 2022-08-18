Facebook has suspended Libs of TikTok for not following their community standards. Guess calling out children’s hospitals for not only supporting but encouraging children to transition goes against whatever bizarre community standards they have …

That seems backward, right?

Welcome to Big Tech in 2022 (and you thought it was gross and horrible before):

Facebook just suspended our account. No reason given. pic.twitter.com/Siu3sTWtZZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 18, 2022

No reason was given.

Gotta love it.

Or not.

They suspended our account and we immediately appealed. Within 2 minutes they answered that we’re suspended for good. I’m sure we totally got a full and fair review — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 18, 2022

Suspended for good after a whole two-minute review.

Good to see Facebook is doing its due diligence here.

Our page is back up on Facebook but we are still locked out and were last told that it's permanent. Perhaps it was just an "error." Will update you all — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 18, 2022

Page is there but they’re locked out.

K.

Facebook has nuked LibsOfTikTok after their recent campaign against children's hospitals that treat trans people. LibsOfTikTok's account, run by Chaya Raichik, says the deletion is "for good." It's not temporary. pic.twitter.com/9rYD8DzGD7 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 18, 2022

Nuked.

As you read Howard Forman’s tweet on Libs of TikTok being suspended keep in mind, he’s a professor:

I’m a big supporter of free speech. But also VERY happy when a platform takes their “terms of service” seriously and prevents unnecessary harm. This woman can shout from her rooftop and yell from her car. And karma will eventually come for her hateful soul. But keep her off FB — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) August 18, 2022

He’s all for free speech but not HER free speech.

Classy as always.

“I’m a big supporter of free speech. But” — Tripp (@cbomar_3) August 18, 2022

Forman is the worst. — max (@MaxNordau) August 18, 2022

Would appear so.

“I’m a big supporter of free speech, but only speech I agree with.” – @thehowie — Mimi (@MadMimi3) August 18, 2022

And ultimately THAT’S what it really boils down to. Howie is super stoked about free speech, as long as it’s ‘free speech’ he agrees with which basically means he doesn’t support free speech at all but you all already figured that part out.

***

***

