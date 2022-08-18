Yikes! When you look at progressive values like this? HA HA HA HA HA HA

We first heard about Citizens for Sanity when Politico was complaining about this conservative group doing what progressive groups have been doing for years. Apparently, itâ€™s not fair to form a group right before elections to help one side win â€¦ if youâ€™re a conservative.

They get especially crabby when the group is hilariously effective.

Like Citizens for Sanity.

Check out these ads and billboards from all across the country.

Good Morning, Atlanta! See our new ad in today's @ajc ðŸ‘‡ pic.twitter.com/FoL74wglLC â€” Citizens for Sanity (@citizens_sanity) August 18, 2022

Nice dig at Biden and the ridiculous idea that men can have babies.

Keep going.

Yeah, that sounds horrible.

Heh.

But itâ€™s honest.

.@JackPosobiec on Citizens For Sanity, a right-leaning non-profit organization planning to spend millions of dollars bashing the woke left in midterms. pic.twitter.com/zlXvI6wryf â€” The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 18, 2022

And we love them for it.

Finally, the Right is fighting fire with fire.

Took them long enough.

Hello Phoenix! We MUST Support @JoeBiden & Progressive Candidates if we truly want to Save Our Street Gangs! #Woke pic.twitter.com/Yx6EYPJ0uf â€” Citizens for Sanity (@citizens_sanity) August 18, 2022

Save our street gangs.

HEH.

Well, progressives do like putting the criminal before the victim. Thatâ€™s true.

Ok, that one hurts.

GUYS, watch this ad about womenâ€™s sports â€¦ powerful:

For our Woke Friends at @NCAAâ€¦ ðŸ‘‡ pic.twitter.com/IXl8hKlN2h â€” Citizens for Sanity (@citizens_sanity) August 17, 2022

Open the jails.

Open the borders.

Close the schools! pic.twitter.com/YNlSLAxz3h â€” Citizens for Sanity (@citizens_sanity) August 16, 2022

Coming to a blue shiznit-hole near you!

***

