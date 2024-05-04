America LAST: Biden Opens Obamacare to DACA Recipients While 25 MILLION Americans Go Uninsured

This is fine. It's fine. Everything is fine.

Cities totally aren't going bankrupt providing food, shelter, and other services to illegal immigrants. They're not cutting fire and police services or hourly workers' jobs. We have plenty of money. Trust the government.

We mean, what's another $300 million?

Biden allows DACA recipients to access Obamacare https://t.co/0BGxfUwtPG pic.twitter.com/5cuwCyq5n1 — New York Post (@nypost) May 3, 2024

More from The New York Post:

President Biden’s administration formalized a policy Friday opening Obamacare health insurance exchanges to people who arrived illegally in the US as children and have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status — at an estimated cost of up to $300 million per year. The change, pending since last year, is projected to ease access to insurance and federal subsidies for roughly 100,000 uninsured DACA status holders and could soften the blow to pro-immigration advocates if Biden tries to curb record-high illegal immigration before the Nov. 5 election. An official cost estimate from the administration projected $240 million in additional federal expenses in 2025 that will increase to $300 million in 2026 as a result of the change, made through a tweak to the definition of “lawfully present” for the purposes of accessing Affordable Care Act exchanges.

Expect your insurance to get more expensive, your health care wait times to get longer, and services to decline in quality.

of course he does

he hates American taxpayers — @navyctr1 🇺🇸⚓ (@navyctr1) May 3, 2024

It's the only logical conclusion one can draw at this point.

Remember when they said that would never happen. Democrats lie when they move their lips. — 🤔 (@noreplyhmm) May 3, 2024

They always say 'XYZ will never happen' and then it totally does happen.

There is always a reason for what they do. — Dan Ottinger (@OttingerDan) May 3, 2024

Always, and it's usually nefarious.

We aren't nearly angry enough.

Some 25 million Americans are uninsured, by the way.

Almost as if Biden doesn't care.

Breitbart reports on that little nugget, and that this'll cost a lot more than $300 million (surprise, surprise):

At this rate, Obamacare and Medicaid for DACA illegal aliens has the potential to cost American taxpayers roughly $2.8 billion every year. At the same time, more than 25 million Americans are expected to be uninsured today.

Wow.

They are so dismissive of American citizens. — Katlue2 (@Katlue21) May 4, 2024

'Dismissive' is putting it mildly.

They despise us.

More out of the pocket of the working American citizens who are forced to sign-up for Obamacare. More on the middle class who the @DNC and @JoeBiden profess to be saving. Ridiculous! — CER3 (@Cereynolds3) May 4, 2024

Commies have to destroy the middle class to get their Marxist utopia off the ground.

Worst administration EVER — William Lichtenstein (@WilliamLichten1) May 4, 2024

EVER.

The wicked Dems are incredibly generous with OPM! — scrapper (@scrappe55278381) May 4, 2024

They really are generous with our tax dollars, aren't they?

What else can Biden FU in 7 months?? https://t.co/oUyoS5bANU pic.twitter.com/sMMxpEAeXj — CarsFromBear (@bearcars) May 4, 2024

Gah. We really don't want to find out.

Biden is giving away EVERYTHING!!!!!https://t.co/QJ9S3jRj4Y — John Smithe (@JohnSmithe27669) May 3, 2024

Everything.

November can't come soon enough.