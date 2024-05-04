America LAST: Biden Opens Obamacare to DACA Recipients While 25 MILLION Americans Go Uninsured

To Get YOUR White House Invite, A) Be From a Famous Movie, and...
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on May 04, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This is fine. It's fine. Everything is fine.

Cities totally aren't going bankrupt providing food, shelter, and other services to illegal immigrants. They're not cutting fire and police services or hourly workers' jobs. We have plenty of money. Trust the government.

We mean, what's another $300 million?

More from The New York Post:

President Biden’s administration formalized a policy Friday opening Obamacare health insurance exchanges to people who arrived illegally in the US as children and have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status — at an estimated cost of up to $300 million per year.

The change, pending since last year, is projected to ease access to insurance and federal subsidies for roughly 100,000 uninsured DACA status holders and could soften the blow to pro-immigration advocates if Biden tries to curb record-high illegal immigration before the Nov. 5 election.

An official cost estimate from the administration projected $240 million in additional federal expenses in 2025 that will increase to $300 million in 2026 as a result of the change, made through a tweak to the definition of “lawfully present” for the purposes of accessing Affordable Care Act exchanges.

Expect your insurance to get more expensive, your health care wait times to get longer, and services to decline in quality.

It's the only logical conclusion one can draw at this point.

They always say 'XYZ will never happen' and then it totally does happen.

Always, and it's usually nefarious.

We aren't nearly angry enough.

Some 25 million Americans are uninsured, by the way.

Almost as if Biden doesn't care.

Breitbart reports on that little nugget, and that this'll cost a lot more than $300 million (surprise, surprise):

At this rate, Obamacare and Medicaid for DACA illegal aliens has the potential to cost American taxpayers roughly $2.8 billion every year. At the same time, more than 25 million Americans are expected to be uninsured today.

Wow.

'Dismissive' is putting it mildly.

They despise us.

Commies have to destroy the middle class to get their Marxist utopia off the ground.

EVER.

They really are generous with our tax dollars, aren't they?

Gah. We really don't want to find out.

Everything.

November can't come soon enough.

