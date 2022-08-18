Any time a Democrat claims, ‘these are the facts,’ you KNOW a bunch of BS is about to follow.

Democrats wouldn’t know a fact if one fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

Case in point:

These are the facts. pic.twitter.com/RMdtw7paeg — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 18, 2022

Democrats really don’t want the middle class knowing they just raised their taxes.

Forget that every time they raise taxes on those evil corporations those same corporations pass those tax increases down to the consumer, but even the nonpartisan CBO has said The Inflation Reduction Act will squeeze an additional $20 billion out of the middle class.

Gosh, we’re not tax experts but that sure as shiznit sounds like people making less than $400k will be paying more in taxes.

And just WAIT for all those audits … good times.

Thanks, Democrats!

Christina Pushaw only needed two tweets to take this claim (and their account) apart:

Oh, there are some idjits who believe them, and sadly, they are the same idjits who will get hit with new taxes BUT overall no, nobody buys this crap.

Yeah, nobody believes them.

Not even a little.

Corporations don't pay taxes. Their customers pay them. — tab² (@Tommytabtab) August 18, 2022

And their two points contradict each other. Raising taxes on corporations means they will pass them on to customers. Most of those customers make less than 400K/yr. Americans are smart enough to connect the dots.

Democrats think they aren't — David O'Connell (@dangerdaveoc) August 18, 2022

This is the administration of lies — Craig Estrella (@cestar) August 18, 2022

When you gotta put out crap like this to defend the “signature climate” bill you just passed headed into midterms, no bueno… — Frank Collins III (@OGFC3) August 18, 2022

Nope.

Amen. It’s total 🐮 💩!! — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) August 18, 2022

Amen amen!

Heh.

***

***

