WOOF, and we thought Ana Navarro was an annoying Liz Cheney fangirl. Thinking Geraldo Rivera with his babbling BS about heroic Liz takes the insane cake.

Selfless?

REALLY?

Forget that Liz is leaving with far more money than she came into her seat with … but she has absolutely been using Wyoming as a stepping stool for bigger things. Otherwise, she would have listened to the people who sent her to DC to represent THEM.

Not herself.

Whatever your politics, we should all recognize Liz Cheney’s selfless courage in standing up to the Trump tidal wave. Wyoming Republicans are going to end her Congressional career today, but nothing will wash away the role she played standing up for democracy and the Constitution — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 16, 2022

Liz actually ended her own career, Jerry.

Greg Gutfeld with the one-two.

screw what millions of voters care about: crime, inflation, the border, bureaucracy & covid -we really should rally around a rich elite who's settling an emotional score. NO- her selfish desires killed her political career, as it should. its the opposite of selfless, & she paid. https://t.co/gMSTCMSJBB — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 18, 2022

Greg. Gets. It.

Lazy thinkers want to make this about Trump (hence, Geraldo) but at the end of the day, this was really about Wyoming, Wyomingites, and Liz failing them for the past two years. When she actually did her job and represented them, they were more than happy to send her back to DC.

“Her selfish desires…?” Like what, refusing to drink the Trump KoolAid? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 18, 2022

Dude, just stop.

How did Kemp and Crenshaw win their primaries, Geraldo? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 18, 2022

So many leftist people (and their tools) appear to conflate the surface appearance of virtue, and other things, with the reality. For example, it is difficult, I think, to imagine many circumstances in which directly "standing up" to a tidal wave is, in reality, courage. — Phil Nelson (@r2nets) August 18, 2022

Anybody who hates who they hate is a good guy, even if they used to hate them as much as they hate the current person they hate.

Or something.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

