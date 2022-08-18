Mike Pence is fussy with people on the Right for daring to criticize the FBI.

Does Mike mean THIS FBI? Surely not! Julie Kelly was good enough to remind him WHY Americans, in general, might not be exactly pleased with the FBI these days in what we would call a fairly damning thread. Keep in mind, that this is just a handful of what has likely occurred; if youâ€™d like to keep up with what is happening now with the J6 prisoners and the Whitmer fednapping, make sure to follow Julie.

Meanwhile, this thread is pretty freakinâ€™ infuriating all by itself:

Hey @Mike_Pence you should have a chat with these women, tell them to stop criticizing the FBI!https://t.co/izXYejHKj4 â€” Julie Kelly ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@julie_kelly2) August 18, 2022

Oh, thatâ€™s right.

But donâ€™t worry, the FBI was busy watching evil parents daring to push back on their school boards.

Wait, thereâ€™s more.

And you need to defend the FBI investigator in the Whitmer case who beat up his wife in a drunken rage and was arrested after driving around town drunk before cops caught him. GOP must defend law enforcement no matter what!https://t.co/YwKGsxMAcS â€” Julie Kelly ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@julie_kelly2) August 18, 2022

No matter what!

And you should tell Brandon Caserta, one of the 2 men acquitted in Whitmer hoax, that he shouldn't complain that he spent 18 months in prison after FBI entrapped him. He's innocent but BACK THE BLUE!https://t.co/GXGNkfkfh9 â€” Julie Kelly ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@julie_kelly2) August 18, 2022

18 months of his life gone.

Does Mike really think we shouldnâ€™t criticize things like this?

Hey @Mike_Pence hundreds of Americans have been tormented by FBI over Jan 6. Here's one: Tom Caldwell, a former Navy Lt. Comm, dragged out of his house, watched FBI agents point rifles at his wife standing in her nightgown. Who are they to complain?https://t.co/xvpN4ph33l â€” Julie Kelly ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@julie_kelly2) August 18, 2022

Thinking Mike may not have thought this one all the way through.

FBI â€¦

Garland, Texas â€¦ No one knew about the agentâ€™s presence until 15 months after the incident. pic.twitter.com/e4is9yR7gm â€” Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) August 4, 2022

This guy appreciates the FBI turning a blind eye while he groped at least 40 gymnasts. pic.twitter.com/jzlEYGyUFi â€” Inimitable Spongeworthy (@spongeworthy2) August 18, 2022

Weâ€™re sure heâ€™d support Pence in that we shouldnâ€™t criticize the FBI.

Ahem.

***

***

